BRUSHY PRAIRIE — For a six-minute stretch, Concord could do no wrong.
The Minutemen went on a 21-2 run to start the second half and rode it to a 66-46 victory over Prairie Heights on Wednesday.
Chase Bachelor led the Panthers (0-1) with 21 points. Isaiah Malone had 11, and Logan Hamilton added seven. Concord had three scorers reach double figures, led by Amarion Moore with 22. Malachi Emmons had 15, and Zaven Koltokkian dropped in 10.
The Panthers hung with the Minutemen for the first 16 minutes and had a 16-7 lead early in the second quarter.
“I felt like our intensity was good,” Heights coach Delmar Bontrager said. “We refocused on some things after our scrimmage on the defensive end of the floor. I thought our guys responded. I love our grit and tenacity. They came in a little bit with a chip on their shoulder and played as such in the first half.”
A floater in the lane from Hamilton gave Prairie Heights the lead at 7-4, then Bachelor scored the last five points of the quarter for the Panthers, including a putback and a three-point play to make it 12-7.
The lead was pushed to nine via the free-throw line, then Concord answered with three straight three-point plays, converting on two of them to tie the game, 17-17.
A three from Kamden Leedy at the top of the key and a three from Hamilton put the Panthers back up six.
The fouls started to pile up with Malone and Hamilton each picking up a pair. Malone had to sit most of the first half and Hamilton picked up his third near the end of the second quarter.
Concord regained the lead right before halftime with a layup from Moore.
The fouls affected how the Panthers came out in the second half and was paired with an increase in intensity by the Minutemen.
“I felt like we got intimidated with the pressure there in the second half and puked the ball up there three or four times and led to easy scores,” Bontrager said. “It’s hard when a team goes on an 8-0 run, it kinds of takes the wind out of your sails a little bit. I do think with the foul trouble we came out a little timid in the second half, worrying about picking up additional fouls and know we had to stay clean.”
Back-to-back scores inside by Koltokkian started the third quarter and the big run for the the Minutmen.
The Panthers didn’t quit and were able to cut the lead down to 13 early in the fourth quarter after a couple of drives by Bachelor and some long-range shots from Malone.
“I thought tonight was the most aggressive I’ve seen him on the defensive glass and offensive rebounding and with everything we’ve thrown on his shoulders as a junior. He’s really going to have to lead this team,” Bontrager said of Bachelor.
The Panthers travel to Garrett Saturday.
