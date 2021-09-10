ALBION — Central Noble coach Hayden Kilgore said it wasn’t pretty, but the Cougars opened Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division play with a 28-0 victory over Prairie Heights.
The Cougars improved to 4-0 overall with the win.
Central Noble got on the board early in the second quarter with a 32-yard touchdown run from Tyler Shisler.
On the next possession, Will Hoover punched it in from a short distance. The extra point hit the upright to make the score 13-0.
Right before halftime, the Cougars added one more on the board. This time through the air. Shisler found Preston Diffendarfer for a 30-yard score. Hoover converted on the two-point conversion to make it 21-0 over the Panthers headed into the locker room.
In the fourth quarter, Shisler found Diffendarfer again for a 34-yard pitch and catch to make it the final score. Diffendarfer had three catches for 97 yards. Ashton Dunlap had three receptions for 62 yards. Shisler finished 8-of-20 for 209 yards.
The Cougars finished with 378 yards of total offense. Hoover finished with 131 yards on 26 carries.
But the defense shined once again for Central Noble. The unit limited Prairie Heights to 58 yards of total offense.
Cam Hall had 20 rushing yards on eight carries for the Panthers.
“I think overall our defense played well,” Kilgore said. “We forced two fumbles, we had an interception, so overall it was good for us.”
A win is a win for Central Noble, but it still hasn’t turned the corner to where it wants to be just yet.
“At times, we show glimpses of hope. I see some good,” Kilgore said. “I think if you look back last week at Fairfield, that was the best game offense, defense, everything we’ve played. Then, we follow it up with the way we played tonight. It’s one of those things where we take one step forward and take another back. There’s good. I’m not going to act like we didn’t just win 28-0. I feel like our kids are responsive and they’re coachable.”
Fairfield 51, Fremont 12
At Max Mitchell Sports Complex in Fremont, the Falcons got rolling with the ground game in getting their first win of the season,
Johnathan Estep had three touchdowns for Fairfield (1-3) and Ethan Schmucker scored twice.
Fremont (2-2) had a touchdown late in the second quarter, then scored late in the third quarter on a Buck Behrman touchdown pass to Wyatt Claxton.
The Eagles host Central Noble next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.