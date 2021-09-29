ANGOLA — The Trine University athletic department announced on Wednesday that Kevin Cooke has been hired as the school’s new women’s lacrosse coach.
Cooke replaces Madeline Dugan leading the Thunder women’s lacrosse program. Dugan led the program for the past five seasons and was hired on roughly a month ago to be an assistant coach for the women’s lacrosse team at NCAA Division I University of Detroit Mercy.
“We are excited for Coach Cooke to lead our women’s lacrosse program as we look to take the next step,” Trine athletic director Matt Land said in a university statement. “With 20 years of women’s lacrosse experience, he has positioned us to compete at the highest level.”
Most recently, Cooke was the head coach at Mercyhurst (Pa.) University from 2016-2021. Prior to that, he also served as the head women’s lacrosse coach at Edinboro (Pa.) University and Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina. He started his coaching career at Mercyhurst as well, where he was the head women’s lacrosse coach and head women’s field hockey coach from 1997-2002.
In total, Cooke has had 36 all-conference players, 13 all-region selections, 16 All-Americans, an NCAA statistical leader, and a national player of the year on his rosters. He also coached teams to eight conference championship game appearances and two NCAA Tournament appearances. Cooke was at the helm of five Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Academic Teams and currently sits sixth in all-time wins at the NCAA Division II level.
“I would sincerely like to thank Coach Land, President (Earl) Brooks and the Trine community for being so welcoming,” Cooke said. “I could tell from the moment that I stepped on campus that this was the family that I wanted to be a part of. The athletic department and university’s leadership is something that I can see throughout the entire coaching staff. We have an awesome group of players that are excited for the new season and I look forward to building on the program’s success.”
