DECATUR — Angola dug in early and gained an advantage over Norwell in the first semifinal of the Class 3A Bellmont Regional Saturday morning.
However, the Knights got clicking in the middle two quarters to overcome the Hornets’ fight to win 55-48 and end Angola’s season.
The Hornets led 7-2 midway through the first quarter and broke a 10-10 tie after eight minutes with five straight points to start the second period and lead 15-10.
Then the Knights (22-5 before Saturday’s night final with Benton Central) went on a 14-0 run. Freshman Kennedy Fuelling capped it with a three-pointer to put her team up 24-15.
Norwell, playing in its ninth regional in 11 years, led 24-18 at the half and built up its advantage with an efficient third quarter. It shot 6-of-11 from the field in that stanza while Angola was 3-of-13 from the floor.
The Knights led by as much as 15 points on a couple of occasions in the third quarter and carried a 39-25 lead into the final stanza.
The Hornets tried to unleash frantic chaos for the entire fourth quarter by pressing full court and trapping everywhere. They forced six Norwell turnovers in the quarter.
Freshman Kylie Caswell hit a left corner three-pointer to get Angola within four at 52-48 with 25 seconds left.
But the Knights made 9-of-12 free throws in the final 100 seconds to keep the Hornets at a distance and advance.
“Norwell is an extremely good basketball team,” Angola coach Nick Burlingame said. “They did a great job.
“I’m so proud of our girls. They did everything we asked them to do. There was no quit,” he added. “They’re great people and I thank them for that. They’ve really impacted me.”
Hanna Knoll had 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals in her final high school game. She was 9-of-22 from the field and became Steuben County girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer in the second quarter. She passed the 1,514 points of 2016 Fremont graduate Shae Rhonehouse and the future Central Michigan Chippewa finished her prep career with 1,526 points.
“I’m biased, but Hanna Knoll is the greatest Hornet to ever put on a uniform in girls basketball,” Burlingame said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to coach her.”
Junior Lauren Leach had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Senior Megan Nisun had six points, six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in her final basketball game as a Hornet.
Seniors Makailah Thompson and Rachel Cockroft did not play, but were full of smiles and positive energy on the bench. Burlingame was appreciative of their leadership and their unselfishness.
“For my first year, you couldn’t have drawn it up any better,” Burlingame said. “Lauren was an incredible defender. It was great to see the growth of our freshmen throughout the season.
“They worked extremely hard. To their credit, they bought in and we achieved,” he added. “But they are all better people than they are basketball players.”
Angola outrebounded Norwell 35-26, but only shot 33% from the field (19-58). The Knights shot 46% from the floor (18-39).
Senior Maiah Shelton led Norwell with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Classmate Kaylee Fuelling limped off the floor and missed about seven minutes of action in the first half, but returned and ended up with 12 points and nine rebounds. Junior guard Mackinzie Toliver added 11 points, three steals and a block.
The Hornets won the 3A Garrett Sectional and the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament in a 19-6 campaign.
