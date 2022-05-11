CHURUBUSCO — The Angola girls track and field team were perfect in the regular season, finishing 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference to win the East division, followed closely behind by Churubusco, who were 7-1 overall and 4-1 in conference.
At the NECC girls’ championships Wednesday night, the two teams blew the rest of the field away on the scoreboard, but it was the Hornets who edged out the Eagles to win their conference title, outscoring Churubusco 126.5-118.5.
“One of the first things we said when we got off the bus was that we need to fight for every single point in every event. That is the bottom line,” Hornets co-coach Mark Cockroft said. “Through the course of the night, they kept plugging and plugging away and that did make the difference.”
Coming down to the final two events, the shot put and 4x400 meter relay, Angola led Churubusco 112.5-102.5.
The Hornets 4x400 team of Jayden Smith, Olivia Thomas, Davenport and Gillen won their event in 4:13.22, while the Eagles placed third to give Angola a 14-point lead. In the shot put, Hannah Boersma won for ‘Busco with a throw of 35 feet, 10 inches to earn ten points, though Angola’s Tyrah Stillman notched a fifth-place finish in the event to earn four points and seal Angola’s championship.
“This is a huge motivator for sectionals,” Hornets co-coach Troy Smith said. “Because last year we were runners-up in the regular season and championships and we took both this season.”
The Hornets also had champions in Gracynn Hinkley in the 1,600 (5:31.58) and 3,200 meters (12:20.67), Jordan Davenport in the 800 (2:29.55), Morgan Gaerte in the high jump (5-3) and the 4x800 relay team of Bella Underwood-Sanders, Karleigh Gillen, Davenport and Hinkley (10:30.52).
Angola had several top-three finishes as well, with Hinkley placing runner-up in the 800 (2:30.18), Gracie Pelliccia finishing third in both the 100-meter dash (13.14) and 200 (27.21), Gillen earning third in the 400 (1:01.40) and Ashley Villa Romero taking third in the 100 hurdles.
In addition to Boersma’s victory, Churubusco added a championship in the 100 hurdles by Isabella Zuk in 16.11 seconds.
“Hannah had a good night,” Eagles coach Zach Dock said. “She’s been getting better and better and has been working hard in the weight room. And Isabella ran hard and has been getting better as well. They’re both good kids.”
Runner-up finishes for the Eagles included the 4x800 relay team of Cara and Jorja DeBolt, Delany Davis and Ella Elias (10:54.16), along with the 4x100 team of Alyssa Eby, Madison and Bree Hosted and Brelle Shearer, Shearer in the pole vault (10-0), Zuk in the long jump (16 feet, 2 inches) and Bree Fulkerson in the discus (111-7).
“Our kids ran hard,” Dock said. “We just didn’t put it all together tonight and all the credit to Angola and their staff.”
Placing third in the meet and matching their finish from a season ago was Garrett with 77 points, with championships coming from Jordan Baer in the pole vault (10-3) and Nataley Armstrong in the 400-meter dash (59.64). Armstrong was also second in the 100 (12.82) and 200 (26.63) and was third in the long jump (16-0.25), while Baer added a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles (16.62).
“Our senior girls really stepped up for us,” Railroaders girls coach Mallory Clifford said. “Abby Weaver was also solid in the shot put, finishing fourth, and all our girls stepped up in their areas to help us as a team. Top three was what we were going for.”
The West Noble Chargers were fourth, scoring 68 points. Emily Mawhorter won a championship for the Chargers in the long jump with a leap of 16-4.50, while Madison Yates took the title in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.92. Madelynn Bottles was runner-up in the shot put (32-6.25) and the 4x100 team of Stefany Dominguez, Mawhorter, Yates and Yoseline Haro were third (51.60).
Westview finished fifth with 52 points, followed by Central Noble with 45.
For the Warriors, Lucy Rensberger won the discus with a throw of 112-4 and was third in the shot put (31-1), while Kiana Mast was third in the 3200 (12:59.46), Adelyn Rainsberger was third in the 800 (2:33.91) and the 4x800 relay team of Gwendolynn Owsley, Eve Niccum, Mast and Rainsberger placed third at 11:02.51.
For the Cougars, Ella Zolman won the 100 in 12.76 seconds and won the 200 in 26.52 and the 4x100 team of Colen Truelove, Bella Worman, Madi Vice, and Zolman won the title in a time of 51.10.
Eastside was seventh with 44.5 points and was highlighted by a second-place finish in the 4x400 with the team of Brittney Geiger, Allison Hoffelder, Sydnee Kessler and Lilyan Kreischer with a time of 4:17.39. Geiger was also second in the 300 hurdles (48.48) while Kessler was third (48.52). Kreischer was second in the 400 (1:01.24), while Geiger tied for third in the high jump (4-10).
Prairie Heights was eighth with 26 points and was led by Alayna Springer, who was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.87) and fifth in the long jump (14-11.75).
Morgan Gannon led Fremont to ninth place with 25.5 points, as she finished second in the 1,600 (5:39.77) and the 3,200 (12:29.32).
Lakeland was tied for 10th with 20 points. Hamilton was 12th with one point.
Leading the Lakers was Brooklyn Rettig’s second-place finish in the high jump (5-0) and Emma Schiffli’s third place in the pole vault (9-6).
Marine Caylie Kaiser finished eighth in the discus (86-9).
NECC Girls Track & Field Meet
at Churubusco
Team Scores
1. Angola 126.5, 2. Churubusco 118.5, 3. Garrett 77, 4. West Noble 68, 5. Westview 52, 6. Central Noble 45, 7. Eastside 44.5, 8. Prairie Heights 26, 9. Fremont 25.5, 10t. Lakeland 20, Fairfield 20, 12. Hamilton 1.
Event results
100 — 1. Zolman (CN) 12. (G) 12.82, 3. Pelliccia (A) 13.14, 4. Dewald (FF) 13.27, 5. Shearer (B) 13.38, 6. Dominguez (WN) 13.41, 7. McClure (A) 13.57, 8. Schrock (WV) 14.03.
200 — 1. Zolman (CN) 26.52, 2. Armstrong (G), 26.63, 3. Pelliccia (A) 27.21, 4. Boersma (B) 27.26, 5. Haro (WN) 27.39, 6. Shearer (B) 28.01, 7. McClure (A) 28.18, 8. Dewald (FF) 28.34.
400 — 1. Armstrong (G) 59.64, 2. Kreischer (E) 1:01.24, 3. Gillen (A) 4. Eash (WV) 1:04.55, 5. Rettig (LL) 1:04.60, 6. Hoffelder (E) 1:04.75, 7. Glasgo (PH) 1:05.22, 8. Caswell (A) 1:05.43.
800 — 1. Davenport (A) 2:29.55, 2. Hinkley (A) 2:30.18, 3. Rainsberger (WV) 2:33.91, 4. C. DeBolt (B) 2:35.90, 5. Rinehold (CN) 2:37.27, 6. Clark (WN) 2:41.39, 7. Malcolm (G) 2:46.01, 8. J. DeBolt, 2:48.00.
1,600 — 1. Hinkley (1:05.A) 5:31.58, 2. Gannon (F) 5:39.87. 3. DeBolt (B) 5:54.04, 4. Owsley (WV) 5:54.91, 5. Rinehold (CN) 5:55.23, 6. Budak (A) 5:57.40, 7. Elias (B) 5;58.48, 8. Bish (WN) 5:58.93.
3,200 — 1. Hinkley (A) 12:20.67, 2. Gannon (FR) 12:29.32, 3. Mast (WV) 12:59.36, 4. Budak (A) 13:02.41, 5. Gochenour (FR) 13:20.60, 6. Kuhn (FF) 13:21.4, 7. Fernandez (PH) 13:32.27, 8. Klages (WN) 13:50.43.
100 Hurdles — 1. Zuk (B) 16.11, 2. Baer (G) 16.62, 3. Villa Romero (A) 16.74, 4. Springer (PH) 16.87, 5. Truelove (CN) 17.13, 6. Eby (B) 17.16, 7. Paris (CN), 17.32, 8. Kreischer (E) 17.34.
300 Hurdles — 1. Yates (WN) 47.92, 2. Geiger (E) 48.88, 3. Kessler (E) 48.62, 4. Zuk (B) 49.34, 5. Eby (B) 50.67, 6. Stutzman (WV), 50.75, 7. Thomas (A) 50.78, 8. Villa Romero (A), 50.87.
4x100 Relay — 1. Central Noble (Truelove, Worman, Vice, Zolman) 51.10, 2. Churubusco (Eby, M. Hosted, B. Hosted, Shearer) 51.18, 3. West Noble (Dominguez, Mawhorter, Yates, Haro) 51.60, 4. Angola (McClure, Caswell, Krebs, Pelliccia) 52.36, 5. Garrett (Joseph, Harter, Gordon, Baer) 55.21, 6. Fairfield 55.37, 7. Prairie Heights (Hartman, Kain, German, Springer) 55.72, 8. Eastside (Baker, Pfefferkorn, Fike, Kimpel) 57.44.
4x400 Relay — 1. Angola (Smith, Thomas, Davenport, Gillen) 4:13.22, 2. Eastside (Geiger, Hoffelder, Kessler, Kreischer) 4:17.39, 3. Churubusco (C. DeBolt, Przemielewski, M. Hosted, Boersma) 4:17.67, 4. West Noble (Yates, Venture, Mawhorter, Haro) 4:23.43, 5. Westview (Owsley, Stutzman, Rainsberger, Eash) 4:24.10, 6. Garrett (Haynes, Malcolm, Jacobs, Gordon) 4:38.39, 7. Lakeland (Rettig, Schiffli, Freeman, Rasler) 4:40.29, 8. Central Noble (Piati, Dewitt, Rinehold, Vice) 4:46.39.
4x800 Relay — 1. Angola (Underwood-Sanders, Gillen, Davenport, Hinkley) 10:30.52, 2. West Noble (Clark, Klages, Bish, Christlieb) 10:54.16, 3. Churubusco (J. DeBolt, Longardner, Davis, Przemielewski) 11:01.26, 4. Garrett (Haynes, Ebert, Jacobs, Malcolm) 11:03.67, 5. Eastside (Buss, Smith, Haynes, Kauffman) 11:07.33, 6. Westview (Owsley, Niccum, Mast, Rainsberger) 11:10.32, 7. Prairie Heights (Steele, Glasgo, Lewis, Lewis, Fernandez) 11:17.51, 8. Fairfield (Miller, Bechtel, Cunningham, Kuhn) 12:13.68.
Discus — 1. Rensberger (WV) 112-4, 2, Fulkerson (B) 111-7, 3. Boersma (B) 110-1, 4. Bottles (WN) 118-4, 5. Cox (WN) 95-9, 6. Stump (WV) 93-11, 7. Weaver (G) 90-10, 8. Kaiser (H) 86-9.
Shot Put — 1. Boersma (B) 35-10.25, 2. Bottles (WN) 32-6.25, 3. Rensberger (WV) 31-1, 4. Weaver (G) 30-10.50, 5. Stillman (A) 30-8.75, 6. Hartman (PH) 29-11.25, 7. Trausch (G) 29-7.75, 8. Terry (PH) 29-2.75.
Long Jump — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 16-4.5, 2. Zuk (B) 16-2, 3. Armstrong (G) 16-0.25, 4. Haldeman (FF) 15-3, 5. Springer (PH) 14-11.75, 6. Krebs (A) 14-7, 7. German (PH) 14-6, 8. Stephens (B) 14-6.
High Jump — 1. Gaerte (A) 5-3, 2. Rettig (LL) 5-0, 3t. Boersma (B) 4-10, Geiger (E) 4-10, 5. Parr (FR) 4-10, 6. Gordon (G) 4-10, 7t. Rodriguez (A) 4-8, Foulk (FR) 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Baer (G) 10-3, 2. Shearer (B) 10-0, 3. Schiffli (LL), 9-6, 4. Trine (A) 9-0, 5. Stephens (B) 8-6, 6. Walworth (PH) 8-6, 7. Culp (FF) 8-0, 8. Joseph (G) 7-6.
