ANGOLA — “It was déjà vu all over again!” late New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra is rumored to have said in reference to some long-forgotten situation.
Yogi would have loved the Trine University softball team.
This past weekend, the Thunder qualified for their second straight NCAA Division III Super Regional, rolling through the Angola Regional in dominating fashion, only giving up one run in three games.
Trine wrapped up the regional title with a 4-1 win over Wartburg (Iowa) in the regional championship game Saturday afternoon at SportONE/Parkview Field.
As was the case in the Thunder’s first two wins in the regional, early aggressiveness at the plate paid off.
Trine scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Cassie Woods was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. Ellie Trine reached on an error, allowing Woods to advance to second. With one out, Debbie Hill doubled to right center, plating both Woods and Trine.
The Thunder added two more runs with some two-out magic in the fourth. Alexis Michon doubled, and Woods drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Ellie Trine then drove in both Woods and Michon with a double.
Wartburg spoiled the shutout in the top of the seventh when Ella Link clubbed a solo homer.
Michon started in the circle and went the distance, giving up just the one run on three hits and striking out four. She issued no walks.
Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen liked his squad’s focus. The discussion among the staff and players coming into the contest was to close out the Knights and be one-and-done on Saturday.
“Our pitching was really good today,” Danklefsen said.
That was all on Michon’s shoulders, as she stepped out of the relief role she’s come to master since transferring from Eastern Connecticut State this season and put together the kind of dominant start that earned her Division III Pitcher of the Year honors in 2022.
Danklefsen also liked his team’s defense, which has been a staple all season.
Michon said she loved being back in the circle the entire game.
“It made me really pumped and happy,” Michon said.
Being part of a deep pitching staff has been fun in 2023, Michon said. She likens the Thunder’s staff to that of two-time defending Division I national champion Oklahoma.
For Wartburg head coach Jamie Mueller and her team, the regional loss was a bitter pill to swallow. The Knights finished 25-18 and were champions of the American Rivers Conference.
“Not the way we wanted it to go, but we had a tough opponent,” Mueller said. “They had some good timely hits, and ours just didn’t quite fall.”
The Thunder will host the best-of-three super regional for the second year in a row. They’ll face off against Concordia (Wis.) on Friday and Saturday of this week. Game 1 is slated for Friday at 2 p.m., with Game 2 Saturday at 1 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, will be about 30 minutes after the end of Game 2.
