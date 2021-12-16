EMMA — Fremont had a solid defensive effort to defeat a short-handed Westview team 34-11 in a Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball game at the Warrior Dome Thursday.
Senior Jada Rhonehouse had 14 of her game-high 20 points to lead the Eagles (4-8, 2-4 NECC).
Fremont forced plenty of turnovers while making a couple of shots in the first quarter to gain the advantage. The Eagles held the Warriors (2-10, 1-5) to one made field goal in the second half. That made field goal was made by senior Hailey Miller on a 15-foot baseline jumper with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the second quarter.
Fremont led 7-1 after one quarter and took a 24-5 lead at the halftime intermission after a wild sequence to end the second quarter.
Westview was trying to head down the court in the last several seconds after getting the defensive rebound. But Kate Gannon made a steal near midcourt, then passed the ball to Rhonehouse, who banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer.
The Warriors were without two key players, sophomore Hope Bortner and senior guard Alexys Antal. Bortner, one of Westview’s top players, was out due to illness. Antal was dressed and on the bench, but did not play due to injury.
Westview only made three field goals in the game out of 20 attempts, and turned the ball over 19 times.
“We needed this going into the break,” Eagles coach Scott Sprague said. “Defensively, we had good communication. We had good communication in the Fairfield game (Tuesday).
“The bench did a really good job with Addy Parr, (Alexis) Book and Brayleigh (Moss). We had some foul trouble.”
Rhonehouse also grabbed eight rebounds for Fremont. Parr had four points, five rebounds and two steals. Book also grabbed five boards while Natalie Gochenour had three steals.
Sara Lapp had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for the Warriors.
Westview will host Sturgis, Michigan, Saturday afternoon, starting with a noon junior varsity tip. Then the Warriors will host Lakeland on Tuesday and Mishawaka on Wednesday heading into their holiday break.
Fremont will have its holiday tournament between Christmas and New Year’s. The Eagles will play Fort Wayne North Side in a semifinal contest on Dec. 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. Sturgis and Jimtown will play in the first semifinal game that day at 2:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park 61, Hamilton 9
In Auburn, the Panthers shut out the Marines in the first half.
Frannie Talarico led Lakewood Park to its fourth victory of the season with 18 points. Ava McGrade had 17 points and Maddi Beck scored 10.
