Prep Boys Tennis Area honored for academics
Westview senior No. 1 singles player Kurtis Davis was recently named First Team Academic All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Association.
The Warriors and Fremont were picked as All-State Academic Teams by the IHSTeCA.
Individuals honorably mentioned to the Academic All-State Team were Westview’s Justin Schwartz, West Noble’s Dillan Sumowski and DeKalb’s Gavin Swift.
College Soccer Trine women fall to Hope
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team lost to Hope 2-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match at Weaver Field.
Brinley Nieuwenhuis and Megan Bigelow scored for the Flying Dutch (3-3-6, 2-0-2 MIAA) in the first half. Hope outshot the Thunder 14-5.
Carmen Sweigard made three saves in goal for Trine (3-7-2, 0-4-1).
