Leo 42, DeKalb 19
Leo 7 14 0 21 — 42
DeKalb 7 0 0 12 — 19
First Quarter
DK — L.Miller 2 run (Zacharias kick), 2:49.
L — McHale 18 run (McCauley kick), :24.8.
Second Quarter
L — Wall 48 pass from Barbour (kick failed), 7:33
L — McHale 14 pass from Barbour (Wall pass from Barbour), :09.9.
Fourth Quarter
DK — Eshbach 1 run (kick failed), 11:56.
L — Wall 13 run (McCauley kick), 6:41.
L — Lantz 4 run (McCauley kick), 2:46.
DK — Zacharias 30 pass from Eshbach (pass failed), 2:08.
L — Wall 50 kickoff return (McCauley kick), 1:58.
