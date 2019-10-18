LIGONIER — West Noble senior Josh Gross lowered his head after taking the ball on a sweep, deep in Prairie Heights territory. Gross, who works overtime as a receiver and running back in this Charger offense, was determined to make a big play.
Gross threw Heights defender Ethan Hoover nearly five yards backwards, then hurdled over another Panthers defender before flipping into the end zone.
“Oh my God, it felt great,” Gross exclaimed, laughing as he recalled the memory. “I was just trying to do me. I put the moves on and that was that.”
The score was the second of three in the first half for Gross, and that came with over nine minutes still on the clock and gave his team a 35-0 lead. The senior accounted for 129 yards in the first half, and was one of three West Noble backs to eclipse 100 yards rushing as the Chargers dominated the Panthers to the tune of a 42-13 win.
Such was a game that put the spotlight on what was one of the area’s best-kept secrets before the season, but has since taken the Northeast Corner Conference by storm. This team is so much more than Brandon Pruitt.
While the Naval Academy-bound back had a fine game, rushing for 100 yards and a score on just six carries, he was also outgained by both sophomore Gustavo Taylor (112 yards on 11 carries) and Gross, who handled the ball five times.
You can stop one, maybe two of them if you’re lucky. But you can’t stop all three on any given play. And that’s exactly what coach Monte Mawhorter is counting on.
“They each have their own unique skill set, and that’s what makes them so dangerous,” Mawhorter said. “Taylor’s got that shiftiness in between the tackles that can make you miss, Pruitt will just flat out run you over, and then Gross has the speed to beat you outside.
“I tried to tell people before the season that we had some dangerous players not named Brandon Pruitt on this team. I think everyone knows that now.”
Five of the Chargers’ six touchdowns came via the ground game. Pruitt notched the game’s initial score on a 45-yard scamper around the left side, Gross rattled off scoring runs of 13, 23 and 50 yards, while quarterback Kyle Mawhorter added an 11-yard scramble as well as a 26-yard strike to Rocky Slone, who caught the ball on a deep post.
In all, the Chargers ran the ball for 361 yards on 21 first-half carries, an average of over 17 yards per run. Such was the game plan, Monte Mawhorter said, against a Panthers defense that was smaller, slower and simply outmanned.
As well as the offense played — and it was dominant — West Noble’s defense was equally impressive. Gross tallied three interceptions from his free safety spot as the Chargers’ defense brought the house on nearly every snap and made Heights quarterback Luke Severe make forced throws.
“Oh, he was just tossing them up and not even looking at where they were going,” Mawhorter said. “Credit the guys getting to the quarterback, and also Gross. That’s why we have him back there.”
Severe completed just four of 21 passes for 44 yards and, of course, those three picks. The Panthers’ rushing game accounted for just a single yard in the first half.
The win gave West Noble its first undefeated season since 1981.
“We’re just the second team to ever do it,” Gross said. “Last year we had a good season, but we were more hungry this time and just wanted it more.”
Everyone within the program believes this is a team that can win a sectional title, and advance well beyond that point in the state tournament. Mawhorter made sure his players understood after the game that now is when the real work begins. Each game from here on out will be tougher than the last, but these Chargers are rolling. And they don’t plan on slowing down.
“They have the confidence, they’ve improved, and the kids are willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Mawhorter said. “But we’ll have to work that much harder, because each and every week, there will be kids on the other team playing that much harder, because they don’t want their seasons to end.
“But, I do; I believe this is a team that can go a long way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.