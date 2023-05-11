ANGOLA — The top-seeded Trine University softball team had to battle all day Thursday in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament to reach the championship game.
Freshman Debbie Hill hits a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to turn a deficit into a lead and the Thunder defeated No. 4 Adrian 2-1.
Then freshman first baseman Ashleigh Tranter hit her first collegiate home run to lead off the bottom of the 10th in the winners’ bracket semifinal game to beat Calvin 1-0.
More on Thursday’s Trine games will be online at kpcnews.com and in Saturday’s edition. The Thunder (34-4) will play either Calvin or Adrian in the championship game today at noon. The Knights and the Bulldogs will face off in a semifinal at 10 a.m. today, then the winner will have to beat Trine twice to win the tournament. The Thunder just has to win once today to win the tournament.
Trine found itself in unfamiliar territory Thursday afternoon in its MIAA Tournament opening round contest against fourth-seeded Adrian, playing from behind.
The Thunder fell behind the Bulldogs 1-0.
Calvin (28-10) needed 10 innings to dispatch Alma 5-4 in the other first-round game Thursday. Then Adrian defeated Alma 5-0 to eliminate the Scots (23-18) from the tournament.
In the first game of the day, the Bulldogs (28-14) got on the board with a run in the top of the third. Trine, meanwhile, was having trouble getting its bats going.
That changed in the bottom of the sixth when Thunder freshman starting pitcher Debbie Hill produced her own two-out magic with a two-run homer.
Hill turned in a solid six innings of work in the circle to earn the win, striking out six and walking just one. Alexis Michon nailed down the win with a scoreless seventh.
Karley Trine was 2-for-3 with a double for the Thunder.
