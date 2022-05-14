FREMONT — Saturday’s game between the Fremont Eagles and Northridge Raiders baseball team was not originally planned until this week.
The Eagles initially had been scheduled to play in a doubleheader against Blackhawk Christian, who understandably cancelled after former boys basketball coach Marc Davidson died Monday with his funeral set for Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders, meanwhile, had their game against South Bend Riley cancelled, leaving both teams without an opponent for the day.
“Blackhawk called us and were apologetic,” Eagles coach Justin Bock said. “But obviously we understood, and then Riley dropped out of game with Northridge and we were both looking for a game. So they called us and we said absolutely. We’ll jump at the opportunity to play a school like Northridge.”
It was a tight contest for most of the game, until Northridge rallied in the late innings to get out of Fremont with a 6-3 victory.
Fremont took the first lead of the game in the second inning Gabel Pentecost (2-for-2, 3 runs, 2B, 3B) doubled to left field, which led to Dylan Friend bringing him around to score on a ground out.
The Raiders tied it up in the fourth inning when Carter Gilbert scored on a passed ball with two outs, before the Eagles took the lead back in the bottom half of the inning when Jacob Wagner grounded to first, allowing Pentecost to score once again.
After a scoreless fifth, Northridge added two in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead, though Fremont tied the game right back up after Pentecost scored again following a double by Wagner.
“Gabel has been on fire lately,” Bock said, “Of his last six at bats through yesterday, he’s had three home runs and two ground rule doubles, and he just continues to hit the ball hard. He’s a special player.”
Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Northridge bats would be on fire themselves in the seventh inning, started by a Gavin Collins home run followed by a chain of hits to score two more runs.
Ethan Bock (3-for-4) would get on base with a single for Fremont in the bottom half, though the Eagles would get no more than that as the Raiders held them off to improve to 15-6 overall.
At the mound, Brody Foulk pitched six and one-third innings giving up four earned runs on seven hits, while striking out three.
The Eagles (17-5) will play five games in a five-day span next week, starting Tuesday when they host West Noble.
