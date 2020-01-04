FREMONT — The Fremont girls basketball team emerged from a timeout Saturday, clinging to a two-point lead in the second quarter against Bethany Christian.
The Eagles had led by as many as eight points at the start of the period, but a six-point Bruin flurry, sparked by a series of Fremont turnovers, had seemingly sent the home team into a downward spiral.
Coach Scott Sprague needed his team to respond, and it did.
Senior guard Grace Schmucker hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and sophomore Jada Rhonehouse scored eight of her game-high 19 points in response to Bethany’s run, as the Eagles ended the first half on a 16-2 run on its way to an eventual 49-29 win in the championship game of the Fremont Holiday Tournament.
Rhonehouse was named the tournament MVP after scoring 31 points, eight rebounds and two assists over the course of the two-game stretch. Sprague said his do-it-all sophomore impacts the entire floor when she’s on the court, and was instrumental in sparking the second-quarter run Saturday night.
“She can play at every spot on the court,” Sprague said. “She plays point guard, shooting guard, and can even play forward, even though we don’t put her there as much. She makes the defense hesitate because when she gets the ball, she can shoot it, pass it or finish strong at the rim.”
Both of Schmucker’s threes resulted from plays initiated by Rhonehouse, where she caught the ball on the wing, drove off at catch, and found Schmucker at the top of the arc for an open look.
Schmucker netted 11 points in the win, along with three rebounds and an assist.
Sam Kuhn scored eight points, half of which came in the third quarter, when the Eagles ended the period on a 10-0 run. Kuhn and Macayla Guthrie (4 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists) attacked the Bruins in the paint with immense success, either from the block or by attacking from the wing — Fremont scored 22 points in the paint overall.
Much of the Eagles’ offense was generated by its defense. Fremont forced Bethany into 22 turnovers, scoring 22 points off of those takeaways.
The one blemish, according to Sprague, was the fourth quarter, when the Eagles scored just three points and only took three shots, making one. Those points came off a three-point play by Rhonehouse late in the quarter, but were largely lost in what Sprague described as a sub-par effort as his team took its foot off the gas.
It was the second straight game in which the Eagle players began to considerably scale back their aggressiveness and effort while holding a large lead. That’s something, Sprague said, that will have to be corrected if they want to win games in the second half of the season.
“You cannot do that in an NECC game, and they need to understand that or else we won’t win many games the rest of the season,” said Sprague, who was visibly upset.
The Eagles (7-7) have back-to-back home games upcoming versus Churubusco (Friday) and Angola (Saturday) before the start of the conference tournament on Jan. 15.
