ANGOLA — Nick Burlingame resigned as Angola High School's varsity girls basketball coach late last week after three seasons.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer told The Herald Republican on Saturday that Burlingame resigned on Friday. Widenhoefer would not explain why because the school district can not comment on personnel matters. Burlingame's coaching Twitter handle, @CoachBurlingame, was no longer in operation as of Friday.
Burlingame, a 2010 AHS graduate, was 45-27 leading the Hornet girls. They were 11-11 this season, and fourth in the Northeast Corner Conference at 7-3.
Burlingame's best season was his first in the 2020-21 campaign where Angola went 19-6, won the NECC Tournament and won the Class 3A Garrett Sectional. One of Burlingame's leading players that season was senior guard Hanna Knoll, who became the Angola girls basketball career leading scorer before starting her college career at Central Michigan University. She announced earlier this season that she is transferring from CMU and is staying the NCAA Division I ranks at Mercer.
There was an investigation of the Angola girls basketball program at the start of the 2021-22 season. MSD of Steuben County officials would not comment on what the investigation was about. Two assistant coaches resigned before the investigation took place.
The district issued a statement on Nov. 9, 2021 that read, "Angola High School administration recently completed an investigation involving our girls basketball program. We have not terminated any of our coaches. Two of our coaches voluntarily resigned before an investigation started. We have conducted a review of staff and are ready to move forward with our season. We cannot comment any further."
Burlingame was not on the bench for Angola's season-opening 62-58 home loss to Carroll on Nov. 9, then returned for the Hornets' next game at DeKalb on Nov. 12. Angola defeated the Barons 46-31.
Burlingame was also the boys varsity basketball coach at Lakeland for three seasons from 2017 to 2020. He compiled a 30-43 record with the Lakers.
