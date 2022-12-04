ANGOLA — Wins have been hard to come by for the Trine University women’s hockey team in 2022-23. The Thunder entered this weekend’s home series with Marian University (Wis.) 0-7 overall, 0-4 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association.
The Thunder are now 2-7, 2-4 NCHA, after completing a two-game sweep of the Sabres with a 4-3 win Saturday afternoon at Thunder Ice Arena.
The wins are the first for the Thunder under interim coach Melissa Kraus.
Trine set an early tone for this one with three first-period goals. Sophomore Kailey Mleko started the scoring at the 1 minute, 19 seconds into the period. Grace Hicks scored at 8:09, then Mleko added her second goal of the contest 62 seconds later.
Marian (0-7-1, 0-6-0) got on the board with 5:30 left in the period on a goal by Alyssa Heim.
Thunder forward Payton Hans added the Thunder’s fourth goal of the afternoon at 9:19 into the second period.
Marian cut the Trine advantage to 4-2 at with a power play goal with 5:30 left in the period.
The Thunder defense held off a number of Marian attacks in the third period. The Sabres scored with 39 seconds left in regulation on a goal by Rheanne Peigan for the final tally.
Kraus said the wins will be a good spark for the Thunder. “We’re moving forward, we’re scoring goals, and we’re having fun,” Kraus said.
Kraus was especially proud of the Thunder defense in the third period. “Things got a little iffy, but we were able to lock it down,” Kraus said.
Mleko’s goals were her second and third of the season. “I was able to find the open spaces and capitalize,” Mleko said.
Mleko said she and her teammates were pumped to get the wins. “We really needed those,” she added.
The Thunder return to action next weekend with a two-game series at first-year program Hilbert College, New York.
