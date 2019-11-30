GARRETT — Garrett got 19 points from freshman Bailey Kelham to defeat Prairie Heights in the girls’ half of a Northeast Corner Conference doubleheader at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium Saturday.
For a story about the boys Garrett-Prairie Heights game, go to kpcnews.com.
The Garrett girls were 22-of-35 (62 percent) at the stripe on the night. Prairie Heights was whistled for 22 fouls in the contest, with two players fouling out.
Sophomore Morgan Ostrowski was in foul trouble most of the second half, but was able to stay in the game and finished with nine points for Garrett (5-1 overall, 1-1 in the NECC) and classmate Faith Owen finished with eight.
Sophomore Kennedy Kugler led Prairie Heights (2-5 overall, 2-2 in the NECC) with 14 points. Classmate Alayna Boots added seven.
Garrett jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first three minutes behind five points from Kelham and a three-point play from Ostrowski.
The pace slowed after that, with the Railroaders leading 11-4 after a quarter.
Boots stole the ball and scored for Prairie Heights early in the second, but Garrett got a pull-up jumper in the key from Owen. Kelham added two free throws for a 17-8 lead with 5 minutes, 36 seconds left.
Earlier in the quarter, Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong left the game with a bloody nose, but her replacement, Sadie Best, sank two free throws in her absence.
Fouls began to pile up for both teams in the half — 12 against the Panthers and eight against Garrett — resulting in lots of free throws. The Railroaders led 24-15 at the break.
Liz German stole the second-half inbounds pass and scored for Prairie Heights. Later, Kugler scored on a post feed to bring her team within 32-27 late in the third.
Two Kelham free throws made it 38-29 Garrett midway through the fourth, but Boots nailed a three from the left corner for Prairie Heights.
The Panthers got within six once more on a Kugler score, but Garrett got a three-point play in the final minute from Ostrowski and a free throw from Kelham to close out the game.
Garrett girls JV 26, Prairie Heights 22
Garrett led 15-3 after a quarter and 15-9 at halftime.
Aida Haynes scored 12 points to lead the Railroaders. Karlie Hartman had 15 points for the Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.