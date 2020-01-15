BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Fremont girls and Prairie Heights boys both had strong second halves on Wednesday to pick up victories and advance to the semi-finals of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
The Eagle girls (9-8) defeated the Panthers 46-36 while the Heights boys (11-1) won 68-42 over Fremont (5-5).
Fremont will play Fairfield, which beat Lakeland 49-38 on Wednesday, and Prairie Heights will face Westview, which beat Fairfield 75-44, in a rematch of last year’s title game. Both games will be played in the Warrior Dome at Westview Friday, starting at 6 p.m. with the girls game.
Fremont girls 46, Prairie Heights 36
In the girls contest it took a while for both teams to get in a rhythm offensively, and after the first quarter it was Fremont up 7-6.
The Eagles extended their lead to five after a three-pointer from Jada Rhonehouse to make it 13-8. Then, the Panthers (9-9) started to get the ball to their post players, Kennedy Kugler and Trevyn Terry with some room to work.
Kugler and Terry accounted for 14 of the 19 points scored in the first half by Heights and they combined for a 6-0 run to give their team back the lead with 2:36 left in the first half.
Then, a three by Lex German made it 19-18 Panthers at the half.
Both teams still looked like they needed a spark, and the message was easy for Fremont head coach Scott Sprague, who has seven seniors on his roster.
“I said this is your last go-round, and I said, ‘Do you want to play in a consolation game your senior year?’ And then, they were pretty fired up,” Sprague said.
Both teams seemed inspired after halftime and went back and forth trading the lead and tying the game multiple times in the third quarter.
The Eagles were finally able to get some separation after a pair of free throws from Rhonehouse and a basket from Sydney Applegate, both seniors.
Another senior Maddie Beeman made it 37-30 early in the fourth quarter with two more free throws, then Rhonehouse put the game away herself from the free-throw line, going 5-for-8 in the final eight minutes. She finished with a game-high 21 points. Grace Schmucker had nine points for Fremont.
Kugler led Heights with 19 and German had 11.
Prairie Heights boys 68, Fremont 42
The Panthers used their athleticism to disrupt what the Eagles wanted to do offensively and to score easy buckets on the other end.
Mike Perkins led a balanced scoring effort for Heights with 22 points and five steals. Brandon Christlieb had 21 points and three steals, and Elijah Malone contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Kaleb Gannon finished with a team-high 13 points and 10 rebounds for Fremont, and Kameron Colclasure and Ethan Bock each dropped in nine.
The Eagles answered every Prairie Heights score in the first few minutes of the game, then after a steal by Perkins and a free throw and a dunk from Christlieb, the lead was quickly up to six, 16-10.
After a three from Bock, Perkins answered with one of his own, and that was as close as Fremont would get the rest of the game.
Perkins hit a step-back three to end the first quarter 24-15.
With Malone on the bench for rest, the Eagles kept the lead under single digits and Colclasure scored after a couple of steals to cut the lead to eight, 33-25, just before halftime.
Prairie Heights quickly pushed the lead back to double digits early in the third quarter with another transition dunk from Christlieb. He scored seven in a row for the Panthers and made it 47-32 on a drive to the hoop with 1:30 left in the third.
He also gave his team a 20-point lead in the fourth with another basket before Malone and Perkins put on the finishing touches in the final moments, including a dunk from the big man and a couple of steals and scores from the speedy guard.
