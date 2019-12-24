GARRETT — It was a record-setting night for Garrett’s girls basketball team.
Freshman Bailey Kelham put her name in the record books in a big way, breaking the Garrett girls’ scoring record and setting a new Paul Bateman Gymnasium record with 45 points in an 82-41 win over New Haven Monday.
For good measure, sophomore Nataley Armstrong established a new single-game record with 12 assists.
“My coach told me with about five minutes left in the third quarter,” Kelham said. “I wanted to get it really bad, but I also told my teammates when we came out to take every shot they could get because I didn’t want it to be all about me.”
Her 30th point came with 1 minute, 32 seconds remaining in the third quarter, giving Garrett a 53-29 lead.
With her three-point play with 5:04 left in the fourth, off a steal from teammate Morgan Ostrowski, Kelham broke the girls’ record of 37 set by Heather House in 2010.
Fouled on a three-point try with 1:20 to go, Kelham sank all three free throws, breaking the Bateman Gym record of 43 points set by Justin McCoy.
Garrett coach Bob Lapadot had been here before, with a star player knocking at the door of a record.
“I told the kids that Brandi Dawson, during her senior year at ’Busco, they didn’t have a (points) scoreboard. I took her out when she was one point short.
“When they told me that, I thought, ‘Brandi’s so good, she’ll get it,’ but it never happened. As (Bailey) got to 30 with so much time left, you know something good can happen.
“She got to our record so fast, then the gym record becomes attainable,” the Garrett coach said. “It’s not about personal stuff, and she’ll tell you that first and foremost, but they have records for a reason.
“The biggest thing, her teammates wanted her to do it,” Lapadot added. “I told the girls, she’s got all these points because we’ve run our offense.
“For Nataley to get the single-game assist record on this night is also pretty special.”
Faith Owen finished with 15 points and Ostrowski added nine points for Garrett, which improved to 9-3 overall.
Ariel Edwards and Kayla Williams had 11 points each to lead New Haven (2-11).
The Railroaders led 14-10 after a quarter and stretched it to 34-17 by halftime, many coming on open looks by Kelham and Owen.
Garrett plays Leo at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown at noon on Jan. 4.
Garrett JV 58, Hamilton 13
Because New Haven had just 10 players and no reserve team, Garrett played Hamilton instead.
The reserve Railroaders held the Marines to six points through three quarters, leading 30-6 at halftime.
Kaitlyn Bergman led Garrett with 20 points and Sophia Ruble added 12. Morgan Stuckey scored 11 points for Hamilton.
