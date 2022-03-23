CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco senior Bree Fulkerson committed to continuing her throwing career with a track and field program close to home at Trine University in Angola.
“They have a great track and field program and they have a great campus,” Fulkerson said. “If I ever need to go home for some reason, it’s an easy drive.
“The coaches are real nice and are really good people.”
The Thunder women just won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association indoor conference championship late last month at home and were second in the MIAA Outdoor Championships last spring.
Under coach Josh Fletcher and his staff, they have grown into one of the top teams in the Great Lakes Region in NCAA Division III, and even earned some recognition on a national scale. Key athletes in this rise includes a local northeast Indiana product, distance running standout and Homestead High School graduate Evie (Bultemeyer) Miller.
Fulkerson was the Northeast Corner Conference champion and a regional qualifier in the discus last spring. She was fourth in the event at the Northrop Sectional with a distance of 112 feet, 2 inches, then was eighth in the Marion Regional at 111-10 to score a point for the Eagles. She threw the discus 117-1 to help the Churubusco girls win the NECC Meet.
“I definitely work on my technique on- and off-season,” Fulkerson said. “I do a lot of drills without the implements and use the medicine ball a lot.”
Fulkerson wants to improve a lot in the shot put this spring at Churubusco, and is looking forward to trying new events in college, like the javelin and the hammer throw.
“I feel like I can make the team better by helping others,” Fulkerson said.
Fulkerson will major in marketing and minor in business at Trine.
