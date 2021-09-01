KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls soccer team looked like it hadn’t missed any time away from the field.
The Knights defeated Angola 3-2 on Wednesday after not practicing or playing a game since Aug. 24, when the East Noble School Corporation called off all extra-curricular activities for a week.
“I didn’t know what to think today,” East Noble coach Brian Rexroad said. “We haven’t been able to do anything in a week. We talked and said, ‘You can look at it as we haven’t practiced or we’re well rested.’”
East Noble chose the latter and scored two goals in the first 10 minutes. “We came out and played smart to start off,” Rexroad said.
Rachel Hand stole a pass in the Knights’ scoring third and slipped a shot right around the Angola keeper.
A couple of minutes later, East Noble was awarded a corner. The kick came into the box, where a plethora of Knights were and somehow Sophia Gruszczyk was able push the ball into the net to double the lead.
The Knights tweaked their lineup before Wednesday’s game in order to produce more scoring opportunities. Rexroad gave some credit to assistant coach Cody Wait for the changes in the lineup.
“After the week we’ve had, it’s great to get the win,” Rexroad said.
The Hornets did struggle to get adjusted on the turf field at East Noble. Once they did, the shots came often.
“It’s not that we didn’t have the opportunities. We couldn’t capitalize. We had a hard time controlling the bounce on the ball. It looked like a pinball match out there,” Angola coach Rick Towers said.
Angola’s best shot to cut into the lead came with 12 minutes left in the first half. Frances Krebs took a shot from the top of the box, but it was pushed away by East Noble keeper Sydney Burke.
Burke gave the Hornets their next scoring chance after she ran out and collided with an Angola player. She was given a yellow card and had to come out of the game. Madison Dailey took the free kick, but it was saved.
The lead increased to three early in the second half when Gruszczyk got a free kick of her own. The senior lofted it over the Angola wall and clipped the bottom of the crossbar and into the goal.
Midway through the half, Dailey was left wide open at the top of the box. She turned and buried a shot into the back of the net for AHS.
Chaelinn Hutchins cut the lead to one with 6:15 left with another long Angola goal that sailed over Burke and into the goal.
The Hornets kept the pressure on in the final minutes and had a game-tying shot with a few seconds left. But Burke fell on it and protected the win.
Angola travels to Lakeland today. East Noble hosts Westview on Tuesday.
