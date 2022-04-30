ALBION, Mich. — For a moment, it looked as if Trine’s women’s lacrosse team had won its first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference title in program history.
Freshman attacker Calista Richmond connected with senior midfielder Liv Ghent for what looked like the fifth goal for the duo with 2:19 remaining in the second half of overtime.
The Albion fans were in disbelief, the Thunder faithful were joyous, and the offense and defense celebrated with each other on opposite ends of the field.
That was until everyone noticed the referee waving his arms to indicate no goal and rule that Ghent was in the crease when she took her shot.
Albion’s players were the first at Alumni Field to realize it, allowing themselves to go on a fast break and giving Abby Sheklow the chance to take a long-range shot shortly after crossing midfield before the Thunder could find it, winning 18-17 for its first MIAA regular season title since 2019.
“That was an exciting game,” Thunder coach Kevin Cooke said. “There was a lot of emotion after the game. They were sad. They were angry. They were upset about the game. That’s not something that they were used to.”
“I appreciate the fact that they’re emotional and care about the game,” he added. “It’s evident by the tears that you see on their faces. Last year, they had no tears for anything. They lost games it was just kind of what happened, whereas now the expectations are winning.”
Albion is 9-1 against Trine all-time, with Saturday’s match being the closest since the Thunder’s lone win against them in 2013.
Trine took an early 2-0 lead just over 2:30 into the game, with Ghent (6 goals, 13 draw controls) scoring both, the first assisted by Richmond (1 G, 5 assists) and the second assisted by Brooke Hoag (1 G, 2 A, 8 DC).
Albion’s Aaliyah Eudabe (4 G) answered back with two goals of her own to tie the game with 6:25 remaining in the first period. Ten seconds later, Hoag scored on a free position shot to give the lead right back to the Thunder.
The Britons’ Sheklow (3 G) then scored at the 4:30 mark to tie the match once again, before the Thunder’s Alyssa Keptner (2 G) scored at 3:41 off an assist from Hoag to give the Thunder the 4-3 lead at the end of the period.
The second period was a goal-fest, though mostly by Albion, with the Britons outscoring Trine 7-3 to take a 10-7 lead at halftime. The first two Thunder goals of the period were by Ella Dougherty, one of which was a free position shot, while the third was scored by Keptner (assisted by Danielle Gargiulo) with 2:15 left in the half.
Ghent opened up the scoring in the second half with a goal assisted by Richmond just over a minute into the period, before the Brits scored the next three goals in a span of 48 seconds to take 13-8 lead.
But much like the game against Saint Mary’s on Wednesday, it was a game of runs as Ghent (free position shot), Courtney Rhodes (2 G) assisted by Keptner and Gargiulo (2 G, 7 DC) assisted by Richmond followed up with three straight to cut the game back to two. Two more by the Britons and a free position goal by Nikki Hibler made it a 15-12 Albion lead after three.
Hibler’s goal started a fire for the Thunder in the fourth period, as they went on to score five of the first six goals to lead 17-16 with 5:24 remaining in the game, their first advantage since the 7:53 mark of the second period.
“To have a game like this to be so close and to have it be a back-and-forth contest,” Cooke said, “Three or four goals doesn’t really matter. It’s a game of runs.”
However, with 2:43 left on the clock in regulation, Briton player Chrystelle Lopez netted her third goal of the game to send the game into overtime.
In the first overtime, both teams had chances at the sudden victory, but Albion’s and Trine’s respective goalkeepers, Alexis Robinson (16 saves on 33 shots) and Jillian Rejczyk (10 saves on 28 shots) made two big saves to preserve the tie and send it into the second overtime.
Rejczyk (8-3) made another game-preserving save in the second overtime that led to Trine’s fast break and potential game-winning goal that was waved off.
“Do I agree with the call?” Cooke asked. “I don’t know. I’m too far away so I’ll have to trust the officials that were right there. But again, I’m not displeased with our performance. We showed that we’re one goal away from winning the whole thing.”
For the game, Trine had 17 turnovers to Albion’s six, though the Thunder won on draw controls 31-9 and were 6-for-9 on free position shots.
With the victory, the Britons improved to 13-3 (6-1 MIAA) and will host a MIAA semifinal and championship game.
The loss snaps Trine’s (10-4, 5-2 MIAA) winning streak at four and guarantees them the second seed due to tiebreakers in the MIAA conference tournament.
“Our season now just begins,” Cooke said. “We have a chance to play on Wednesday at home, hosting Saint Mary’s again and I know they’ll be ready. I think they’ll try to be at 100 percent as much as possible and we’re going to have to bring our A-game.”
