Prep Girls Basketball Prairie Heights girls beats Westview
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Panthers picked up their second straight Northeast Corner Conference win after they beat Westview 52-45 on Friday night.
Lex German led Heights (2-4, 2-1 NECC) with 20 points. Kennedy Kugler added 14, and Alayna Boots chipped in 13.
The Panthers travel to Garrett today while the Warriors (1-6, 0-1) make the trip to Northridge on Tuesday.
Fremont girls downs West Noble Chargers
FREMONT — The Eagles won their first conference game on Friday with a 42-34 win over the Chargers.
Fremont (3-4, 1-2 NECC) was led by Samantha Kuhn, who finished with 10 points. Jada Rhonehouse and Macayla Gutherie each had nine for the Eagles, and Madelyn Cress tossed in eight.
Sydney Applegate had a game-high eight rebounds.
Lilly Mast led the Chargers (2-4, 0-2) with 13 points and five rebounds. Jazmyn Smith scored seven points, and Nichelle Phares had six.
Both teams shot below 30 percent from the field.
The Eagles host Edon (Ohio) Monday while the Chargers welcome Wawasee on Tuesday.
