Prep Boys Tennis Panthers fall to Northrop
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Northrop Saturday. The Bruins won all the singles matches.
College Women’s Volleyball Thunder perfect in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Trine University women’s volleyball team went 3-0 at the Rochester Institute of Technology Invitational this past weekend.
The Thunder are 5-6 overall and have won five straight matches.
Trine took all three of its matches in New York via three-set sweeps. On Friday night, the Thunder dispatched Owsego, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21.
Catherine Dobies led Trine with 12 kills and 13 digs against Oswego.
On Saturday, the Thunder defeated RIT, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 and then beat Grove City (Ohio) in four sets, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22.
Olivia Jolliffe led Trine with 10 kills against RIT. Francesca Queary recorded eight blocks. Rachel Campbell had 10 digs.
Against Grove City, Cassidy Victor led the Thunder with 15 kills. Queary had four blocks and Rachel Campbell collected 25 digs.
Jolliffe recorded her 500th career kill Friday night in the win over Oswego.
Trine returns to action Friday at the Manchester Invitational. The Thunder take on Manchester at 4 p.m. and face Franklin at 6 p.m.
College Men’s Golf Thunder win Irish Hills tourney
TECUMSEH, Mich. — Trine shaved 11 strokes off its Friday team score to easily win the Irish Hills Invitational at Tecumseh Golf Club this past weekend.
The Thunder shot 303-292-595 to outpace runner-up Calvin by 15 strokes.
Senior Mark Civanich earned medalist honors for the second straight week. He carded a 74-70-144. Sophomores Wade Shafer and Asher Caldwell were tied for third at 150 after shooting twin 76-74s over the two-day tournament.
Sophomore Carter Schnipke rounded out the Thunder scorecard with a 78-74-152, good for 12th overall.
Junior Kyler Rod and senior Joe Hawk led the Trine B team with scores of 81-75-156 and 82-76-158, respectively. Rod was tied for 25th and Hawk tied for 31st.
The Thunder open Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play on Tuesday at the first league jamboree at Cascades Golf Course in Jackson, Mich.
College Cross Country Thunder harriers compete at Spartan Invitational Friday
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Trine men’s and women’s cross country teams got a look at how they stack up against NCAA Division I competition last Friday when they ran in the Spartan Invitational hosted by Michigan State University on the Forest Akers East Golf Course.
Both the Thunder men and women finished seventh in the team standings. In the men’s 8,000-meter race, sophomore Ryan Hoopingarner set a new personal record with his 30th place finish (25:30.4). The effort shaved eight seconds off his previous best time. Hoopingarner placed sixth among the NCAA Division III athletes at the event.
Junior Joseph Packard had the second best finish for the Trine men (67th, 26:20.5). His classmate Matthew Edison was 78th (26:29.9). Junior Gehrig Longe and senior Jacob Myers rounded out the Trine lineup. Longe was 82nd overall (26:43.4) and Myers just behind in 83rd (25.45.9).
For the Thunder women, junior Chloe Goodwin led the way, finishing 61st overall (23:29.8). Classmate Lydia Randolph was 69th (23:44.3).
Rounding out Trine’s five scoring runners were sophomore Eleanor Young in 78th with a new personal best time of 23:56.5, sophomore Bailey Puckett, who also ran a new personal best time to finish 91st at 23:13.5, and junior Hannah Parker, who came in 96th with a 24:31.5.
The Thunder are in action next at another event hosted by a Division I school, the Louisville Invite at EP Sawyer Park on Sept. 30.
College Men’s Soccer Trine opens home slate with win
ANGOLA — Trine had a successful 2023 home opener last Saturday, recording a 2-0 shutout of Elmhurst (Ill.) University on Weaver Field.
The Thunder (1-2-2) were outshot 15-6 but managed to punch it in when it counted. Senior forward Tyler Murphy had both goals and freshman Britton Sala assisted on both goals.
“It feels amazing to get our first win of the season and nothing better than for it to happen at home,” Murphy said post-match in a press release at trinethunder.com. “That’s something we’ve preached since day one is to win our games at home.”
The Thunder have another home match set for Wednesday against Ohio Northern. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
College Women’s Soccer Thunder draw with Wittenberg
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Trine earned a 1-1 draw on the road at Wittenberg (Ohio) University Saturday afternoon. Then the Thunder dropped a close 2-1 decision on the road at Capital (Ohio) Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.
On Saturday against Wittenberg, Trine got on the board first in the fourth minute on sophomore Abby Robison’s third goal of the season.
Wittenberg equalized in the 32nd minute of the first half on a goal by Chamberlain Browning.
Thunder goalkeeper Madison Kinneer was busy the rest of the way, ending up turning away five shots on the day.
On Sunday at Capital, Sophie Aschemeier was in goal for the Thunder (2-2-4), making 10 saves.
Down 2-0 early in the first half, Trine halved the Colonels’ lead on an Olivia Argentieri goal off an assist by Megan Davis at the 28:45 mark of the half.
Centre outshot Trine 22-10.
The Thunder will host Anderson Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Shive Field.
College Men’s Club Rugby Trine falls to Aquinas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine lost to Aquinas (Mich.) 105-6 Saturday at Houseman Field.
The Thunder scored on a three-point penalty kick and a three-point goal kick.
Jacob Easterling and Marcel Denysschen each had three tries for the Saints in their season opener.
