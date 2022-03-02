DULUTH, Mich. — Trine University senior Brandi Wilson was named Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Women's Player of the Year.
The NCHA women’s all-conference awards were announced on Wednesday. Thunder senior defenseman Kirsten VandenHeuvel made the all-conference team. Trine goaltender Ryleigh Furlong made NCHA’s All-Freshman Team.
Wilson set single-season records for Trine women’s hockey this season in points with 40, goals with 21 and assists with 19. Playing in all 27 games for the Thunder, she averaged 1.48 points per game, which is another program record.
After the quarterfinal round the NCHA Playoffs, Wilson leads the conference in points, tied for the goals lead with Aurora’s Darci Matson, and is second in assists. Aurora’s Olivia Matson leads the NCHA with 25 assists.
“Brandi has really shouldered the scoring burden for our team this year,” Trine head coach Tom Hofman said on trinethunder.com. “She is always out there in those critical situations when your best player needs to be on the ice because of her ability to take the game over.”
Wilson was the only NCHA player to have two hat tricks (3-goal games) in conference play. The Fenton, Michigan, resident had 16 goals and 13 assists in 16 NCHA games.
In the five-year history of Trine women’s hockey, Wilson is the program’s career leader in both points (63) and assists (33) and is second all-time in goals with 30.
“Everyone can see what a great hockey player Brandi is, but we are the lucky ones who know what a great person she is as well,” Hofman said.
Wilson and Vandenheuvel are the first Trine women’s hockey players to make the All-NCHA team.
Vandenheuvel was solid on defense and also had five goals and 16 assists. The Denfield, Ontario, resident is one of two Thunder women’s hockey players so far to play in 100 career games.
Furlong, from Lakeville, Minnesota, had a 2.64 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. She made 407 saves. She made 10 starts in 12 games during NCHA play and had a 2.77 GAA, a .906 save percentage, and made 299 saves.
Aurora’s Darcy Matson was named NCHA Freshman of the Year. Finlandia’s Lindsay Macy was tabbed the league’s Coach of the Year.
2021-22 NCHA All-Conference Women’s Team
Forwards — Brooke Schembri, Gr., Adrian; Morgan Olson, So., St. Norbert; Marissa Gebauer, Jr., Lake Forest; Darci Matson, Fr., Aurora; Emily Reimche, Sr., Concordia, Wis.; Brandi Wilson, Sr., Trine.
Defensemen — Maya Roy, So., Adrian; Ava Jaschke, Jr., St. Norbert; Olyvia Opsahl, Sr., Lake Forest; Kirsten Vandenheuvel, Sr., Trine.
Goaltenders — Sophie Goldberg, Jr., Adrian; Chiara Pfosi, Sr., Aurora; Hannah Turnage, Jr., Lake Forest.
2021-22 NCHA Women’s All-Freshman Team
Peyton Elliott, F, Aurora; Darci Matson, F, Aurora; Courtnie Hogan, F, St. Norbert; Maddux Federici, D, St. Norbert; Sophia Chapman, D, Lake Forest; Katie Rahilly, D, Concordia, Wis.; Ryleigh Furlong, G, Trine.
