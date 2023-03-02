ANGOLA — The backbone of any college basketball team lies in its seniors.
That’s been especially true in 2022-23 for the Trine University women’s basketball team. And as the Thunder prepare for their NCAA Division III Tournament opener Friday night against Washington University at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, the quintet of seniors is enjoying the ride, knowing each game could be their last.
Senior center Sam Underhill has been sidelined much of the season with a knee injury, but has been providing support and encouragement from the bench.
Makayla Ardis has been one of the Thunder’s top guards this season, averaging 12.4 points per game in 28.6 minutes per game as one of Trine’s most reliable shooters. Alyssa Argyle averages 5 ppg this year, giving the Thunder the reliable play they’ve come to expect of her in 25.3 minutes per contest.
The Sloneker twins, meanwhile, have been true team players throughout their Trine careers, filling a variety of roles. Both 5-10 guard-forwards, Katie Sloneker has averages 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while Sophie averages 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game. Each twin plays about a half per contest.
Both Slonekers have stepped up to try and fill the void left by Underhill’s injury, according to Trine head coach Andy Rang.
With their senior seasons winding down, Ardis, Argyle, and both Sloneker twins are ready to turn the page to the next exciting chapter of their lives.
Sophie Sloneker will graduate with a degree in civil engineering, while her sister Katie majored in accounting and finance. Sophie Sloneker will be working in Indianapolis as a roadway engineer. She’ll be helping design some of the seemingly ubiquitous roundabouts that seem to be everywhere in the Hoosier State.
“It sounds boring when I talk about it, but I’m looking forward to it,” Sloneker said with a laugh.
Both Sloneker twins are planning to live and work in the Indianapolis area, and may even end up rooming together, they said.
Ardis, meanwhile, will earn her degree in exercise science and wants to go into physical therapy. That’s going to entail three more years of school.
And Argyle will earn an education degree. She’s going to be a physical education teacher, hopefully middle school, she added. She hopes to remain in Indiana.
The four active seniors all said they will take plenty of good memories from their college days into the future, wherever it leads them.
One of the best basketball memories, Ardis said, was the Final Four appearance last year — as well as all the success this group had while at Trine over the course of their careers.
“Each team we’ve been on was close in their own way,” Ardis said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Especially the road trips, all four seniors said, which is where a lot of the team bonding takes place.
And the discipline that comes with playing sports at any level, being part of a team, is one of the intangibles they’ll take away from their Trine experience. All four seniors agreed.
And they’re all hoping the journey endures just a little longer.
“One game at a time,” Ardis said with a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.