ANGOLA — For the first time since 2007, the Angola Kid’s League is awarding scholarships to high school seniors in its community.
“The league is excited to announce it is awarding scholarships to graduating seniors who were former AKL players,” AKL board president Jack Hill said.
The AKL started its board meeting on Monday by presenting $500 scholarships to Angola High School seniors Joel Knox and Maddison Oberlin.
“The AKL financially thrived during the bingo years, but struggled mightily since its participation declined, then more so after the bingo hall closed in 2014,” AKL board secretary Scott Gruner said.
AKL board treasurer Tyler Benner continued, “Playing last year during COVID may have been our saving grace, as other youth rec leagues did not play or are even possibly folding this year, while we’ve maintained participation numbers and grown revenue to the point we can provide annual scholarships once again after many years of being unable to do so.”
Along with taking part in Angola Kid’s League sports as a youth, high school seniors also had to write an essay to be considered for the scholarships.
Hill read the beginning of Knox’s essay to the AKL board at Monday’s meeting.
“I can still hear the voice of Coach (Brian) Boyd saying that I’ll be batting first against the toughest team in the minors,” Hill read.
Practices are underway for AKL ball teams and Opening Day is set for Saturday. While vaccinations are widespread, league leadership is aware that COVID-19 still exists and many precautions remain to be taken.
“The league will continue to encourage social distancing, keep drinking fountains turned off, and sanitize restrooms daily,” Gruner said.
