College Hockey Trine NCAA men tie with Aurora Friday
AURORA, Ill. — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team tied with Aurora at 3 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game Friday afternoon.
The Spartans (11-5-4, 7-4-4 NCHA) rallied from a 3-1 deficit with seven minutes left in regulation to draw even.
Austin Stauffer, Corey Robertson and Max DiCicco scored for the Thunder (10-8-2, 8-5-2). Brandon Krumpschmid and Garrett Hallford each had an assist. Brett Young made 34 saves in goal.
On Thursday at Thunder Ice Arena, Trine’s ACHA Division 2 men’s team won over Adrian 8-3. The Thunder’s game scheduled for today at Eastern Michigan was cancelled and will not be made up. Trine is 13-9-1 overall, 9-0-1 in conference play.
Thunder women fall to Aurora Spartans
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost to Aurora 3-2 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game Friday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
A power play goal from Spartan Marissa Dunbar with 1 minute, 56 seconds left in the second period proved to be the difference. Aurora (12-6, 6-3 NCHA) outshot the Thunder for the game 39-29.
Trine (7-7-4, 3-6-2) led 1-0 on a goal from Katie Plyer midway through the first period. The Thunder’s Eryn Isaacson scored on an assist from Olivia Coyne early in the second period to break a 1-1 tie.
Molly Scarborough made 36 saves in goal for Trine.
