ANGOLA — Angola’s swim teams picked up where they left off Monday after enjoying undefeated dual records last season.
The Hornets defeated Northrop in their opening duals of the 2021-22 campaign at the YMCA of Steuben County. The girls’ score was 125-40, and the Angola boys beat the Bruins 109-40.
In the girls’ dual meet, Frances Krebs (200-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle), Brooke Shelburne (50 free, 500 free) and Taylor Shelburne (100 backstroke, 200 individual medley) won two events apiece for the Hornets. Ella Sears also won the 100 butterfly.
In the boys’ dual, Marcus Miller (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Ethan Sanders (200 IM, 500 freestyle) won two events each for AHS. Xavier Hosek won the 50 freestyle and Ethan Bussema was first in the 100 breaststroke.
Gage Forrest is back in the pool for Fremont. He also has a teammate in freshman Camilo Vega.
Vega was second in the 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle. The junior Forrest second in both the 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
GIRLS
Angola 125, Northrop 40
(all Angola swimmers unless otherwise noted)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Angola (G. Shelburne, Powers, F. Krebs, T. Shelburne) 2:08.99. 2. AHS (Zeeb, Farlow, M. Krebs, Rodriguez) 2:26.76.
200 freestyle — 1. F. Krebs 2:13.20, 2. G. Shelburne 2:27.41, 3. Farlow 2:35.97.
200 individual medley — 1. T. Shelburne 2:29.37, 2. Sears 2:32.02, 4. M. Krebs 2:47.03.
50 freestyle — 1. B. Shelburne 27.40, 2. Antos 29.87, 3. Rodriguez 30.64.
100 butterfly — 1. Sears 1:07.85, 2. M. Krebs 1:19.74.
100 freestyle — 1. F. Krebs 59.31, 2. Antos 1:07, 3. Baker 1:16.09.
500 freestyle — 1. B. Shelburne 5:52.84, 2. Powers 6:21.36.
200 freestyle relay — 1. AHS (Sears, Antos, Rodriguez, B. Shelburne) 1:54.77, 2. AHS (M. Krebs, Baker, Farlow, Zeeb) 2:11.
100 backstroke — 1. T. Shelburne 1:09.44, 2. G. Shelburne 1:14.17, 5. Baker 1:35.63.
100 breaststroke — 1. McEachern (Ntrp) 1:01.09, 2. Powers 1:22.44, 3. Zeeb 1:33.81.
400 freestyle relay — 1. AHS (B. Shelburne, T. Shelburne, Sears, F. Krebs) 3:59.50, 2. AHS (G. Shelburne, Rodriguez, Antos, Powers) 4:39.14.
BOYS
Angola 109, Northrop 40
(all Angola swimmers unless otherwise noted)
200-yard medley relay — 1. AHS (Sanders, E. Bussema, M. Miller, Hosek) 1:52.11, 2. AHS (Sweeney, Shannon, Cooper, Koch) 2:07.53.
200 freestyle — 1. M. Miller 1:59.66, 2. Vega (Fremont) 2:04.89, 4. J. Young 2:13.42.
200 individual medley — 1. Sanders 2:20.69, 2. Cooper 2:34.18.
50 freestyle — 1. Hosek 25.20, 2. Forrest (Fremont) 26.10, 3. Shannon 26.24, 4. Koch 28.68.
100 butterfly — 1. Purnell (Ntrp) 57.53, 2. Vega (FR) 1:04.80, 3. E. Bussema 1:10.30, 4. Koch 1:16.43.
100 freestyle — 1. M. Miller 53.73, 2. Sweeney 1:00.99, 3. J. Young 1:04.28.
500 freestyle — 1. Sanders 5:31.09.
200 freestyle relay — 1. AHS (J. Young, Shannon, E. Bussema, Hosek) 1:46.50, 2. AHS (Newburg, G. Michael, Keller, Koch) 2:01.51.
100 backstroke — 1. Purnell (Ntrp) 1:01.09, 2. Forrest (FR) 1:07.09, 3. Cooper 1:09.76, 4. Sweeney 1:10.64.
100 breaststroke — 1. E. Bussema 1:09.89, 2. Shannon 1:23.96.
400 freestyle relay — 1. AHS (Cooper, Hosek, Sanders, M. Miller) 3:51.70, 3. AHS (Sweeney, G. Michael, Keller, J. Young) 4:32.82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.