GOSHEN — The Angola girls and boys swim teams combined to finish first in the Goshen Relays, held Saturday. The Hornets finished with 212 points, besting the runner-up Red Hawks.
Angola earned first-place finishes in nine of 16 total races.
Mishawaka finished third with 154 points, followed by NorthWood (150), Mishawaka Marian (88), Canterbury (88) and Jimtown (52).
The Hornets’ girls swimmers captured five relay titles, including the 200 medley, 200 breaststroke, 200 backstroke, 200 freestyle and the 200 butterfly.
Most of those races were not even close.
The team of Grace Shelburne, Sommer Stultz, Olivia Tigges and Audra James took the first race of the day, the girls 200 medley, finishing in 2:08.38, more than eight seconds ahead of runner-up NorthWood.
The dominance continued when Angola (Maddie Toigo, Katie Smith, Courtney Simmons and Stultz) blazed the 200 breaststroke in 2:28.8, nearly 18 seconds ahead of second-place Mishawaka.
That trend continued throughout the rest of the meet, with the largest time differential of 26.47 seconds (2:14.87-2:41.34) coming via Shelburne, Jenna Millay, Ice Barry and Toigo in the 200 backstroke. The Hornets also bested Goshen by 10.91 seconds in the 200 butterfly (2:05.77-2:16.68). The only tightly-contested race came in the 200 freestyle relay, which saw the Angola girls edge Jimtown by roughly 2.5 seconds (1:59.67-2:01.97).
For the boys, the races were much closer. The 200 breaststroke relay proved the toughest challenge, with the Angola team of Marcus Miller, Jacob Pontorno, Josh Pontorno and Ethan Bussema besting Mishawaka by just over a quarter of a second (2:17.57-2:17.84). The 200 backstroke afforded a little more breathing room, with the Hornets outracing Goshen by .73 seconds (2:02.84-2:03.57).
The final boys victory of the night was much more comfortable, a 1:40.73-1:51.34 win over second-place NorthWood, Angola also finished first in the mixed 400 medley relay with a team of Taylor Clemens, Tigges, Toigo and Simmons).
