DECATUR – Frustrations continued Friday for the Hornets. This one a 48-37 loss to Bellmont.
The Hornets (10-8) have now dropped their third straight since the departure of former coach Ed Bentley.
The loss had the Angola coaches and players huddled up in the locker room for more than 15 minutes following the game. They weren’t available for comment.
Joel Knox led the Hornets with 13.
Bellmont couldn’t miss in the first half. In the second half they wouldn’t be stopped. Bellmont (8-9) snapped a six-game skid dating back to Jan. 15.
A mix of seemingly perfect shooting inside and out, and attacking defense gave Bellmont the win. Angola had little answer for Bellmont in the first half. In the second half it came down to hustle and persistence.
The Hornets’ frustrations revolved around their ability to whittle their way back into the contest, after trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half.
With just under seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Angola cut the lead to 32-30. That’s when junior Brian Parrish drilled a three-pointer from the right wing.
The Braves answered with a 12-2 rally over the next six minutes to put the Hornets away.
It was the closest the visitors could come after they went on a 6-0 run to start the third quarter, keeping it around a five-point contest.
After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, the Hornets could only muster three more baskets in the first half. That included two buckets in the second quarter. Of the few shots the Hornets took, even fewer found the net, going four or five minutes at a time without scoring.
It didn’t take long for the host Braves to take control. After surrendering a pair of fast-break baskets to start the contest, Bellmont went on a 24-5 run over seven-minute span through the first and second quarters.
Bellmont hosts East Noble Tuesday. The Hornets return to action at home Friday against Eastside.
