LIGONIER — This was a football game the Chargers were waiting on for a long time.
After getting blitzed on their home field by Angola 72-21 two years ago, West Noble put itself in the driver seat in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division with a 41-27 win on Friday night.
“These kids were sophomores and that left a taste in their mouth they did not like having,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said. “We played these guys last year and they were good. We played them about as well as anyone did all year. These kids were ready. They wanted to play hard (Friday). They wanted to dedicate this to Chuck (Schlemmer) too. This was a game that meant a lot to them.”
It was the Chargers’ first win over Angola since 2014, bringing their overall record at 4-0 for the first time since 1981.
“It means everything. We’ve been stuck at this stage for a while now. We’ve had guys preparing for this week. We don’t overlook competition, but we knew Week 4 this is who we have,” senior Brandon Pruitt said.
West Noble was down 27-19 with just over a minute to go in the third quarter. On fourth down from the Angola 7-yard line, Kyle Mawhorter looked to pass but he first couple options were taken away so he decided to scramble and found an open lane on the right side to bring the score within two, 27-25.
The Chargers decided to go for two, and Pruitt ran around the left side and bulldozed over an Angola defender to tie the game.
West Noble was able to exploit the Angola defense on the edges for most of the second half.
Josh Gross took the sweep with just over three minutes left the fourth quarter and scampered 30 yards to give the home team at 34-27 lead.
“We have a young offensive line. At the beginning of the year, they struggled, but everybody works hard in practice. We’ve discovered how to create holes, and we just capitalize off that,” Pruitt said. “They’ve really developed and helped us get to where we are right now.”
Angola needed to answer with time winding down, but quarterback Tucker Hasselman was sacked by Braxton Pruitt and Jeramyah James for a 1-yard loss. Then, after a short completion, the Hornets tried to throw it on the next two downs but were unsuccessful, which gave the Chargers a short field to seal the win.
Three plays later, Pruitt scored his third rushing touchdown of the game. He finished with 166 yards on 22 carries.
The Chargers weren’t the only ones having success on the ground. The Hornets rushed for 258 yards on 48 attempts. Finley Hasselman finished with 100 yards on 13 rushes, and both Tucker Hasselman and Ryan Brandt scored two touchdowns. Brandt broke two tackles on a 30-yard touchdown run in the early stages of the third quarter to give the Hornets a 20-13 lead.
West Noble’s first touchdown of the game was set up by a fumble recovery by Braxton Pruitt at the Angola 17. Three plays later Raven Slone punched it in from the 3-yard line.
The Chargers continue their four-game stretch of NECC Big Division games next week at Fairfield. The Hornets welcome conference for Lakeland next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.