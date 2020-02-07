Prep Boys Basketball Hornets fall to Cadets
ANGOLA — Angola lost to Concordia 46-29 Thursday night in the Hornets’ first game since coach Ed Bentley resigned on Tuesday.
Assistant coach Josh Sheets, a former Tri-State University guard, debuted as interim head coach for the Hornets.
The game was tied at 13 after one quarter, then Angola (10-6) only scored 16 points in the final three quarters.
Brian Parrish had nine points and five rebounds for the Hornets. Joel Knox had eight points, and Dyer Ball had six points and four rebounds. The Cadets are 9-7.
College Lacrosse Trine men picked to 5th in MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team was picked to finish fifth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches’ poll, which was unveiled on Wednesday.
Hope was picked to win the MIAA by league coaches. It received all six first-place votes and its coach picked Albion to win the conference. The Britons were second to Hope, 6-11, followed by Alma (16 points), Calvin (21), Trine (25), Kalamazoo (32) and Adrian (34).
Defenseman Dave Keptner made the All-MIAA Team last season and will lead the Thunder in his junior season. He led Trine in caused turnovers (17) and ground balls (67) last season.
The Thunder (7-5, 2-4 MIAA, in 2019) will open their season on Feb. 19 at home against Anderson at 4 p.m. at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Thunder women picked 7th in MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team was picked picked to finished seventh in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches’ poll, which was released on Wednesday.
Defending conference tournament champion Albion was picked to win the MIAA, receiving five first-place votes and 45 points. Hope was second with 40 and received two first-place votes. Calvin was third with 39 and received a first-place vote.
Saint Mary’s was fourth with 36 points, followed by Kalamazoo (23), Adrian (18), Trine (15) and Alma (8).
Mia Schlueter was an All-MIAA Second Team defenseman last year as freshman. She returns for Trine along with junior goalie Emily Morthorst and four of the top five point scorers from a year ago, juniors Kristin John (54 goals, 13 assists in 2019) and Kristen Nguyen (20 points), senior Lilly Dusek (18 points) and Peri Darmofal (14 points).
Trine’s season opener is at Ohio Northern on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. The Thunder’s home opener is against Hanover on Feb. 29 at 1 p.m.
