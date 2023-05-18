ANGOLA — In any double-elimination postseason tournament, winning your first game is a good down payment on future success.
The Trine University softball team fired on all cylinders Thursday afternoon at SportONE/Parkview Field in its NCAA Division III Angola Regional opener against Waynesburg, shutting out the Yellow Jackets, 7-0.
Waynesburg fell to 29-9.
Trine freshman Debbie Hill and her junior teammate Alexis Michon combined on a no-hitter, limiting Waynesburg to just two baserunners.
In this one, the Thunder wanted to be aggressive right off the bat, and that’s exactly how it played out. Trine struck for a pair of first-inning runs and added another marker in the second to get out to a 3-0 lead.
With the Thunder’s dominant pitching, that was going to prove to be more than enough offense.
Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said he liked his team’s energy. “I think our experience was a factor, and our pitching, defense and timely hitting got it done,” he said.
Hill said she very much appreciated the opportunity to get the ball for the Thunder’s first NCAA 2023 Division III Tournament game.
“The defense played great, and Alex came in and did her job,” Hill said.
Being her first NCAA tournament game, Hill said the jitters were definitely there.
“I think it was about the third inning before my heart rate started to slow down,” Hill said with a smile.
The Thunder (36-4) added two runs each in the fourth and fifth frames.
Shortstop Amanda Prather was one of the Thunder’s leading hitters, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Prather said the Trine hitters have had their highs and lows over the course of the season, but things are clicking as the tournament push gets underway. The experience is making a difference, Prather said.
“You can see our calmness,” Prather said. “You can tell we know we’re supposed to be here.”
Hill fanned seven. Michon struck out one in her two innings of work, facing the minimum six batters.
The Thunder moved on to a contest against Wartburg, a 3-2 winner over No. 22 Millikin in Thursday afternoon’s other game. The contest was moved up two hours to 10 a.m. to try to get ahead of inclement weather anticipated in northeast Indiana in the afternoon.
Waynesburg and Millikin will meet in an elimination game at approximately 12:30 p.m.
