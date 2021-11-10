ANGOLA — Senior cross country and track and field star Izaiah Steury is leaving a legacy at Angola High School he is looking to carry along with him to South Bend after signing to Notre Dame Wednesday afternoon.
Surrounded by his family and dozens of his peers afterwards, including the cross country and boy’s basketball teams, Steury inked his letter of intent to the cheers of all those in attendance.
Steury selected the Fighting Irish over North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Liberty and Grand Valley State.
Those schools were interested in Steury both after his seventh and first place finishes in the IHSAA Boy’s Cross Country State Finals in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Steury also finished second in this year’s state finals.
Steury said he chose Notre Dame mainly based on the coach and team as a whole.
“I realized that you can take anybody and you can train anywhere and still do really well,” Steury said. “It matters if you have the great environment and the great coaching which will take you far in life. Notre Dame seemed to be the best fit of them all.”
Another factor that played into Steury’s decision was his family’s love for the Fighting Irish. He said that it was close to him and that it was important that his family could always support him.
Steury owns the school record, running a 14:51 race in Carmel earlier this season and owning what was at the time the fifth fastest time in the United States.
He said one of his goals while at Angola was to bring running to the forefront of the athletics program.
“When I was in middle school and a freshman, all people talked about was football, basketball and baseball and how successful they would be,” Steury said. “No one really knew what running really is, and no one really cared to know. I’m just so blessed that I even had the opportunity to do that and be able to accomplish it.”
Steury has chosen to pursue a business degree while in South Bend, though has not decided on a specific concentration just yet. He said that pursuing a business degree opens the door for him to potentially own a business someday or be able to do anything with it.
His mother, Tammy Steury, said that her and her husband, Leeroy Steury, didn’t realize the potential Izaiah had at first.
“We never ever thought it would get to the point where he’s going to be signing with a Division I college and getting his tuition paid,” Tammy Steury said. “We love him and he’s always going to be our son, no matter if he’s running for Angola, Notre Dame or the Olympics. We’re extremely proud of him.”
Although he will no longer run as a Hornet, Steury has several big meets in the coming weeks, beginning with the Nike Cross Regionals in Terre Haute on Sunday. He will then run at Eastbay Midwest on Nov. 27 in Kenosha, Wis., before traveling to San Diego for the Eastbay Nationals on Dec. 11.
