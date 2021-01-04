ANGOLA — Hanna Knoll became the Angola’s girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer and made a big play late Monday to give Lakeland its first Northeast Corner Conference loss.
In the first of a few big matchups among the NECC’s top teams this week, the Hornets defeated the Lakers 51-46.
Knoll had 17 points and they didn’t come easy against a Laker defense that switched, helped and double-teamed to never leave her alone for much of the game.
Knoll passed 2013 AHS graduate Rachel Rinehart and her 1,220 points with a left-wing three-pointer in front of the Hornet bench with 5 minutes, 21 seconds left in the third quarter. That three broke a 24-24 tie and gave her career points 1,219, 1,220 and 1,221.
“It felt great seeing that shot go in. Words can’t describe it,” Knoll said. “It’s just so relieving to get the record.”
Angola coach Nick Burlingame said, “This is an amazing accomplishment. What I love most about Hanna is that the record means a lot, but she cares more about winning and her teammates. She’s playing with a wrist that is not in good shape, but she continues to battle and work hard.”
Knoll now has 1,228 points. Her final two points Monday clinched the win over the Lakers.
Angola (7-3, 3-2 NECC) made eight of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter. Hornet Lauren Leach missed two free throws with 23.6 seconds left and her team up 48-46. Lakeland’s Madison Keil (8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block) rebounded the second miss, but Knoll took the ball away from Keil under the basket and scored to make it a four-point game.
Faith Riehl, Bailey Hartsough and Peyton Hartsough all fouled out in the final minute for Lakeland (12-3, 5-1). Riehl led the Lakers with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Peyton Hartsough handled the ball well against Knoll’s ball pressure and had eight points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Bailey Hartsough had five points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Knoll made one of two free throws to put Angola up 48-46 after Riehl fouled out with 32.9 seconds left. Lakeland had a chance to tie on the ensuing possession, but Kendall Moore missed a midrange baseline jumper. Leach rebounded and was fouled.
The Lakers led 13-3 early in the second quarter, but the game changed when Bailey Hartsough went to the bench with her third foul at the 5:12 mark of the second quarter. A Leach three-pointer with just under two minutes left before halftime capped a 17-3 Hornet run that put the home team up 22-16.
“Bailey Hartsough, she’s a stud. We wanted to attack her and get her up in the air,” Burlingame said. “That was a big momentum shift.
“Lakeland is a really, really good basketball team. I know those girls from my time there and I’m happy for the great season they are having,” he added. We responded to adversity by the way we battled. We got contributions from everybody.”
Lakeland scored the first six points of the third quarter to tie the game at 24, and cut a 44-37 deficit midway through the fourth quarter down to one at 46-45 with 2:21 remaining after a Laker three-point possession. Hartsough made one of two free throws, then Riehl rebounded and scored off of Hartsough’s miss.
“It was a playoff-type atmosphere. We played really good defense. We competed and had a chance to win at the end,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “We’ll let it hurt a little bit and move on to Friday against West Noble.”
Leach had 18 points, five rebounds and two assists for Angola. Knoll also had five assists, three steals and a block. Freshman Riley Pepple added eight points and three steals. Megan Nisun and Makailah Thompson each had three points, and Tyrah Stillman has two points and two steals.
Moore and Alivia Rasler each had two points for the Lakers, whose winning streak was stopped at 10 games. Rasler also had three steals and a blocked shot.
The NECC-leading Chargers play Angola first on Wednesday at Central Gym, then host Lakeland on Friday at 6 p.m. to start a varsity doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.