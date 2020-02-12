ANGOLA – Calvin finally came to play in the second half of Wednesday’s basketball game.
It’s 3-point accuracy showed up, too.
The Knights used a barrage of threes, and several free throws down the stretch to hand Trine its second straight loss, and knock the Thunder down to a tie for second place in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Standings, 78-71.
The Thunder led by as many as 20 points in the first half Wednesday night behind a flurry of body blows by seniors Langston Johnson and Maurice Hunter, but it was the Knights which landed the knockout punch.
Calvin shot 47% from beyond the arc in the final 20 minutes (7-of-15) after managing a 29% mark early on in the contest.
A triple from Alex Bos scored the go-ahead points, as he let go of the ball from the top of the arc, over the outstretched arms of Hunter. The shot capped a raucous comeback, which saw the Knights trail by about nine points for much of the second half before the team’s deep shots started falling.
Johnson’s 32 points led all scorers, and Hunter added a double-double of 14 points and 14 boards, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a series of slow rotations defensively, missed free throws and other errors which made the Knights look like the team deserving of the league’s second-place spot.
Derrick DeVries’ 19 points led four Calvin scorers in double figures.
The loss all but ended the Thunder’s chances of an MIAA title run, giving them four conference losses (7-4), and now trailing league leader Albion by three games with just three conference games left, including one remaining matchup against the Britons.
Trine heads on the road for its next two games, as it now tries to break out of its late-season drought. The Thunder are back in action Saturday, visiting Olivet.
