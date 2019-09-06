Volleyball
Heights falls in non-conference match
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights volleyball team fell to visiting Bethany Christian on Thursday in a five-set thriller.
The Panthers dropped the first two sets of the game in close fashion, 22-25, 24-26, before claiming wins in sets three and four (26-24, 25-22) to force a fifth-set tiebreaker, which the Bruins ultimately won, 15-10.
College Tennis Trine men get second win of the fall season
GRANGER — The Trine University men’s tennis team picked up their second victory of the season over Bethel University on Thursday, 6-1.
The match was played under new NAIA rules which award one point for the doubles portion of the match. The Thunder earned that point by taking two of the three doubles contests. In the No. 2 match senior Jacob Weiss and freshman Aaron Streit won 6-3, while Isaac Everitt and Jaxon Davis took the No. 3 match 6-4.
The Thunder also won five of six singles matches. Weis won the No. 2 match 6-1, 7-5, Streit took the No. 3 contest (7-5, 6-4) and Everitt picked up a win in No. 4 (4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-8).
Freshman Drew Dixon (6-3, 6-1) and senior Jordan Baker (6-3, 6-4) also won.
Thunder women tripped up by Bethel Pilots
GRANGER — The Trine University women’s tennis team fell to Bethel University in Thursday’s season opener, 5-2.
The lone doubles victory for the Thunder came from the No. 1 team of sophomores Ashley Spirrison and Ellie Cole, who won 6-1.
Spirrison also took the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-0. The other Thunder point came from junior Andrea Jordan, who picked up a three-set win in the No. 6 singles match, 2-6, 7-6 (12-10), 10-2.
