ANGOLA — Angola’s swim teams ended their regular seasons with senior night victories over Bishop Dwenger on Thursday at the YMCA of Steuben County, 99-64 in the girls’ meet and 87-73 in the boys’ dual.
The Hornets honored seniors Vaughn Cooper, Josiah Young, McKenna Powers, Emily Rodriguez and Melina Baum and exchange student Jorge Rebola Iranzo. Fremont senior Gage Forrest was also recognized.
In the boys’ meet, Cooper won the 100-yard backstroke for Angola. Isaac Sanders was alone in first on the 50 freestyle and tied for first in the 100 breaststroke. Ethan Sanders won the 200 freestyle, and Oliver Koch was first in the 100 butterfly.
In the girls’ dual, Ella Sears (50 and 100 freestyles), Frances Krebs (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Taylor Shelburne (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Brooke Shelburne (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) won two individual events apiece for the Hornets.
The Angola and Fremont girls will swim in the preliminary trials of the Elkhart Sectional Thursday at the Elkhart Aquatics Center
