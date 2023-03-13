ANGOLA — The Trine University skating programs just keep getting better.
The Thunder’s synchronized skating team recently returned from nationals with a fourth-place finish in the collegiate free skate after coming in eighth in 2022, and the Trine figure skaters won the Midwest Conference championship on their home ice this past weekend.
The Trine synchro team tallied 90.58 points at nationals, which were held March 1-4 in Peoria, Ill.
The Thunder lost four seniors off the team that finished eighth at last year’s nationals.
Trine head coach Rachel Franchock said this year’s team was a tad larger, with 21 skaters. There were 19 skaters a year ago.
“That helped us become more cohesive and competitive,” Franchock said.
The Trine synchronized skating program was founded in 2018 and just made nationals for the third time in the collegiate division, Franchock said. The fourth-place finish is the best so far for the Thunder skaters and something to be proud of, said Franchock.
The national meet was highly competitive. There were less than 10 points separating the first and sixth-place teams.
Extra attention to the little details this year made the difference and resulted in the much higher finish, Franchock said.
“The girls really wanted to focus on improving their program this season, scoring higher,” Franchock said. “Going from eighth to fourth in one year is a really big leap.”
Synchro nationals is the culmination of a season that started all the way back in August.
There are 16 skaters on the ice for a synchronized program, and the program is judged on a number of technical elements.
Now the Thunder shift their focus to figure skating. Trine entered last weekend’s final regular season event, the Thunder Country Classic, ranked No. 1 in their conference, and upheld their ranking by winning the event held this past weekend at the Thunder Ice Arena.
Trine took the event and accompanying Midwest Conference hardware with 250 points, far outpacing second-place Adrian and other larger schools like Ohio State, Western Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota.
The figure skating nationals, hosted by UCLA, are scheduled for April 14-16 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., home of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks.
Franchock said the figure skating features individual events with scores grouped together for both individual and team finishes.
There are freestyle, short and long events, as well as some ice dance events at nationals.
Trine was second in the Midwest Conference a year ago and finished sixth of 16 teams at nationals, Franchock said.
“Sixth in the country was really good,” Franchock said. She’s hoping that the big showing at the Thunder Country Classic last weekend will spur the Thunder to an even better national showing next month.
National Synchronized
Skating Finals
at Peoria, Ill.
March 1-4
Collegiate free skate scores: 1. Miami (Ohio) 104.61 points, 2. Michigan 92.61, 3. Western Michigan 91.43, 4. Trine University 90.58, 5. Adrian College 90.48, 6. University of Delaware 87.70, 7. Michigan State 81.11, 8. Team Excel (Boston) 79.82.
Thunder Country Classic
At Thunder Ice Arena, Angola
Friday-Sunday
Team scores: 1. Trine University 292 points, 2. Adrian College 250, 3. Ohio State 224, 4. Michigan State 179.5, 5. Michigan 170, 6. Western Michigan 161, 7. Miami (Ohio) 148.5, 8. Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 116.5, 9. Oakland University 103, 10. Wisconsin 101, 11. Notre Dame 85.5, 12. Kent State 80, 13. Texas A&M 72, 14. Wayne State (Mich.) 70, 15. Washington University-St. Louis 62, 16, University of Illinois 54, 17. Minnesota 38, 18. Marquette 31, 19. Northern Michigan 27, 20. Iowa 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.