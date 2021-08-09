ANGOLA — Angola is hungry.
Head coach Andy Thomas, now in his eighth season, is not content.
The Hornets finished 5-3, a winning season, but nothing like the dominating Class 4A back-to-back sectional championship teams of 2017 and 2018.
Both teams steamrolled to identical 12-1 seasons. The only blemish came in the regional round both seasons.
From the top down, the message is clear.
Be aggressive.
“We want to regain that edge,” Thomas said. ”We need to have that toughness that we’ve worked to build at all times.”
He says it’s hard to stay on top. Sustaining is more challenging than building.
“We are never satisfied, I know I am not. We are trying to be as good as we can be all the time,” Thomas said, adding that it extends to all areas of their lives. “We think if we can do the little things right we can win championships. We’ve had a good record.
“But we’ve only got two conference championships. We have to make sure we are taking care of the little things. We have to drive right into games and not sit back.”
Attitude aside, Thomas is all too aware of his resources. Staying healthy is critical to success.
“We don’t have great depth, especially at the 4A level, We got to stay healthy. Sometimes that involves luck. Even on great teams we’ve been an injury or two away from struggling.”
The Hornets are largely recrafting their offense. Just three starters remain from their 2020 team.
The biggest hole to fill is quarterback Tucker Hasselman, and All-Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division at-large selection on defense last season. Hasselman rushed for 753 yards and 18 touchdowns, and also connected on 22-of-55 passes for 410 yards and six touchdowns. So, who’s going to take the wheel of the offense?
Junior Tyler Call (6-foot-1, 160 pounds) appears to be positioned to do that. He appeared in parts of eight games in 2020, but only attempted two passes. “He’s very talented as a runner and passer,” Thomas explained. Sophomore Micah Steury is also in the mix.
Returning is running back Finley Hasselman. He rushed for 520 yards and six touchdowns as in his All-NECC Big junior season. Sophomore Lane King will contribute as a tight end. Sophomore Peyton Manahan is finding his way on the depth chart. Seniors Zach Steury (5-6, 265) and Dylan Oberlin (6-4, 200) will play center and tackle.
Senior Landon Gorrell will see time on the offensive line. He’ll be joined by juniors Rylan Gebhart and Jordan Sheets.
The Hornets are solid defensively. Eight starters are back.
They have three seniors who have played since their sophomore seasons: nose guard Brandon Villafuerte, linebacker Kyle Brandt and safety Zack Buell.
On the line are Villafuerte (5-10, 275), junior Jake Land (6-3, 195), King and seniors Brody Sowles and Quincy Watts. Villafuerte was an All-NECC Big defensive lineman last year.
Brandt (5-9, 205) led the Hornets with 46.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. “He’s a strong tough kid,” Thomas said.
Junior Jack Archbold (6-3, 230) had a part in 17 tackles as a sophomore and will lead the linebacking corps. Senior Zak Hill, junior Wyatt Maggart, Manahan and Steury will make contributions.
The secondary is packed with four returners, including Buell (5-10, 175). He will be at free safety.
“He’s one of the fastest guys on the team,” Thomas said of Buell.
Frank Luna (5-9, 160) returns for his senior campaign. Call, senior Andrew Saggars and junior Ethan Miller (5-8, 155) will add depth.
Thomas is confident. He sees a mix of seasoned veterans in his seniors and talented juniors and sophomores.
The system is working, good things are happening.
“We have to be the aggressor, we have to have an edge from the opening kickoff,” Thomas said.
“We’ve had a good start to camp and mini-camp. We have to build an edge somehow, somehow,” he added. “We have tough kids, but we’ve dipped in the water rather than jump in. We’ve sat back.”
