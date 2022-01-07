BRUSHY PRAIRIE — It was rivalry night for two Steuben County teams as the Angola Hornets and Prairie Heights Panthers went to battle in girls and boys basketball Friday night at Prairie Heights, and it became a historic night for the Panthers.
The Panther girls made history on their home court, defeating Angola for the first time in 11 years and 364 days by a score of 40-35, then the boys followed up with a 50-42 win against the Hornets.
It was historic because it has been a very long time since Prairie Heights defeated Angola in both girls and boys basketball in the same season, much less the same night. The last time it happened in the same year was the 1992-93 season.
Prairie Heights head coach Bill Morr wasn’t in attendance due to an illness, so assistant coach Tyler Randol took the head coaching reins for the night.
“It’s a great team win tonight,” Randol said. “The girls played all 32 minutes of basketball and that’s all we can ask them. They came out and played with heart and determination.”
The last time the Panthers beat Angola in girls basketball was Jan. 8, 2010. when Sarah (Gordon) Beilke was the head coach, who just so happened to be at the game to be inducted into the Prairie Heights Athletic Hall of Fame, alongside Greg Silver and Travis Barroquillo.
“It was fun to watch because I teach most of those girls in history class, so seeing them work hard in the classroom and then equally as hard on the basketball floor, they were very deserving tonight for sure,” Beilke said. “I didn’t even know that I was the last coach to beat Angola, but I’m just really proud of them and I was glad that I was able to be here to see it.”
The first quarter featured back-and-forth action on defense, and it wasn’t until the 3:52 mark when Angola senior Lauren Leach made a 3-pointer to open the scoring from either side. Panthers junior Trevyn Terry answered with a layup shortly after. After both teams traded baskets throughout the rest of the quarter, senior Kennedy Kugler and junior Lilli Howe closed the quarter with four straight for the Panthers to tie the game at 8.
Angola slowly took control in the second, going on a 5-0 run late in the second, before Terry scored for the Panthers to head into the locker room down 20-13.
Then the Panthers took over in the third when after two free throws from Angola’s Leach, they went on a 10-0 run over five minutes to take a 23-22 lead. Leach quelled the run with a three to put the Hornets up two, but Prairie Heights answered back with back-to-back threes from seniors Alex German and Alayna Boots to put the home team up 29-25 at the end of the third.
Trailing by as many as six in the fourth, the Hornets slowly crept their way back into the game, going on another 5-0 run to trail 31-30, though Heights followed with the same.
The Hornets nearly came back to tie the game in the final seconds after sophomore Leah Snyder made a pair of free throws and Leach hit a three with 26 seconds remaining to bring the Hornets within three.
Tyrah Stillman had a chance to tie with five seconds left, but the shot was well short and bounced out of bounds with 1.1 seconds left. Boots was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to seal the victory for the Panthers.
“I told the girls in the huddle, we just need to be patient,” Randol said. “We had the lead and the fouls in our favor. We just needed to do what we had done the last 31 and a half minutes and they did that.”
Boots led the Panthers with 12 points, followed by Terry (9), German (8) and Kugler (8). Leach led the Hornets with a game-high 19 points.
With the victory, the Panthers improved to 9-7 overall and 5-4 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
The junior varsity Hornets defeated the Panthers 34-23 Thursday night.
The Hornets (8-7, 4-3 NECC) are back in action tonight for another conference matchup at Fremont while Prairie Heights is off until Wednesday when they travel to face Westview in the quarterfinals of the NECC Tournament.
Prairie Heights boys 50, Angola 42
The Panthers beat the Hornets for the first time since the 2018-19 season, winning 50-42 in the Panther Pit to improve to 6-5 overall and 4-2 in the NECC.
“The girls got us going and really kind of amped us up,” Panthers boys coach Delmar Bontrager said. “The boys were super excited and just fired up for the girls, and that helped us in our game. Then with the Hall of Fame night, I think it was just a one of those nights where it was just a great atmosphere in here.”
Prairie Heights began the game leading 10-0 after a basket and two 3-pointers from junior Chase Bachelor and a score from junior Isaiah Malone.
Not to be outdone, the Hornets answered with a 13-0 run spurred by senior Dylan Oberlin, junior Landon Herbert and a technical foul on Heights as a momentum booster.
The second quarter had little scoring from either team, as the Hornets would take a 22-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Angola then built their lead up to 11 in the third, before a buzzer-beater by Bachelor cut the Heights deficit to eight.
The comeback started with the buzzer-beater, as Bachelor opened the fourth with four straight to begin a 16-4 run in the quarter. Fourteen of Bachelor’s game-high 25 points came in the final eight minutes.
Six-foot-4 junior Isaiah Malone had a huge game for the Panthers as well, finishing with 17 points, including six free throws.
“You just expect great players to make great plays,” Bontrager said. “Chase has done that for us all year. Isaiah has done that for us all year. Those guys have been excellent, great kids and are some of our best practice players as well. They’re both humble and they’re hungry for more.”
The run gave the Panthers a 40-36 lead with three minutes left in the game, when free throws proved dividends for them as they held on late to win and earn a much-needed momentum boost heading into the NECC Tournament.
Leading the Hornets with 12 points was Oberlin.
Angola’s junior varsity team defeated Prairie Heights 46-17 Thursday night.
Angola (2-5, 1-2 NECC) plays another conference matchup tonight at Westview, while Prairie Heights doesn’t play until next Wednesday when they will also travel to face the Warriors in the NECC tournament quarterfinals.
