Prep Swimming EN girls win season-opening dual
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s girls swim team opened its season with a 130-43 victory over Fort Wayne North Side at the Cole Center Family YMCA on Wednesday night.
Corinne Wells (200- and 100-yard freestyle) and Delaney Dentler (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) won two events each for the Knights. EN took first in all three relays.
East Noble 130
F.W. North Side 43
(all EN swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200 medley relay — 1. EN (Dentler, P. Anderson, R. Weber, A. Wilson) 2:19.12. 2. EN (McCord, H. Kline, Fear, L. Meyer) 2:38.78, 3. EN (Sparkman, Savoie, J. Schooley, Ray) 2:48.46. 200 freestyle — 1. C. Wells 2:21.71, 2. Burke 2:37.04, 3. J. Schooley 3:08.17. 200 individual medley — 1. S. Miller (NS) 2:40.73, 2. P. Anderson 2:47.32, 3. S. Richards 2:50.79, 4. R. Weber 3:00.81. 50 freestyle — 1. L. Meyer 187.2 points, 2. S. Richards 166.4. 100 butterfly — 1. Sparkman 1:40.34, 2. Fear 1:40.87. 100 freestyle — 1. C. Wells 1:02.84, 2. R. Weber 1:08.14, 3. McCord 1:14.03.
500 freestyle — 1. S. Miller (NS) 6:15.41, 2. P. Anderson 6:31.38, 3. Pankop 7:50.04, 4. J. Schooley 8:05.09. 200 freestyle relay — 1. East Noble (A. Wilson, S. Richards, R. Weber, C. Wells) 1:59.56, 2. EN (Arend, Burke, McCord, Pankop) 2:19.43, 3. EN (Stein, Marzion, Ray, Fear) 2:34.67. 100 backstroke — 1. Dentler 1:11.42, 2. Burke 1:25.67. 100 breaststroke — 1. T. Fritz (NS) 1:30.82, 2. Pankop 1:35.69, 3. H. Kline 1:41.15, 6. Arend 2:12.43. 400 freestyle relay — 1. EN (A. Wilson, C. Wells, P. Anderson, Dentler) 4:44.95, 2. EN (Sparkman, H. Kline, Savoie, S. Richards) 5:23.57, 4. EN (Stein, Marzion, Fear, J. Schooley) 5:48.15.
College Hockey Trine ACHA D2 men ranked 4th in region
TROY, Mich. — Trine University is ranked fourth in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 2 Central Region ranking.
Sault College, Ontario is ranked No. 1 with Marian second and Lindewood, Missouri, third. St. Thomas, Minnesota, is fifth.
The Thunder (8-7-1) will play a two-game series at Florida Gulf Coast tonight and Saturday night. Both games start at 8:30 p.m. Gulf Coast is ranked second in the Southeast region.
M.S. Basketball EN 7th grade boys defeat Chargers
LIGONIER — East Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team won 21-12 over West Noble on Thursday.
Drew Burns and Noah East had three points each for the Chargers. Teegan Clouse, Jordan Eash and Alex Berrocales had two points apiece.
