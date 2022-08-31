FREMONT — Fremont High School’s homecoming parade will go down Toledo Street starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The parade participants will include the homecoming court, each class’ float, the FHS marching band, FHS and youth cheerleaders, the middle school fall sports teams, 2021 homecoming queen Jada Rhonehouse and the elected grand marshall.
The Eagles’ varsity homecoming football game will follow at 7 p.m. as they take North Central High School from Pioneer, Ohio.
