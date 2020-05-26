FREMONT — The Fremont athletic department held its spring/senior awards program virtually May 20.
Karson Meeks won the male mental attitude award, the scholastic award, the participation award and the Todd Hedges Memorial Scholarship.
Grace Schmucker took home the female participation award, the Maynard Stafford Scholarship and the Chad Craig Scholarship.
Cole Baxla was awarded the Don Trine Scholarship, Maddie Beeman won the female mental attitude award and Lauren Banks and Olivia Dornbush both earned the female scholastic award.
Schmucker, Beeman, Meeks and Samantha Kuhn were all given the letter-winners award.
Also handed out were the Probstie Awards.
Isaac Hirschy and Rylee Boyd each won the sixth man and woman of the year, respectively.
Christian Bice earned the male teammate of the year while Sage Stroh took home the female teammate of the year.
RJ Dillbone and Sydney Applegate were both awarded the Grit and Persistence award, and Sam Verdin and Eva Foulk both earned the Attitude of Gratitude award.
Meeks and Beeman both won the Role Model award, and Logan Brace and Kuhn both earned the Warrior in the Weight Room award.
