LIGONIER — Fremont’s girls volleyball team needed four sets Tuesday night to hold off a pesky West Noble squad, but the Eagles were able to prevail on the road, 25-23, 25-14, 19-25, 25-20.
With the win, Fremont improved to 4-3 overall, 1-1 Northeast Corner Conference, before Wednesday’s home match with DeKalb. West Noble fell to 2-6, 0-1.
After a first set that went down to the wire, the Eagles took the second set rather handily. West Noble got out to an early 8-3 lead in the third set, setting the tone for the stanza.
The fourth set was a seesaw affair much of the way until Fremont was able to build a small cushion down the stretch.
Fremont coach Megan Tolin said her team lost a bit of its momentum in the third set. “West Noble turned around its serve-receive and started finding some holes,” Tolin said.
Addy Parr led the Eagles with 12 kills. Paige Baker added nine. Parr added 15 digs and Delaney Bock had 12.
West Noble coach Kaitlin Logan said her young team is figuring out the speed of the game. “Both teams played really hard out there…We’re hoping we can get over this hump,” Logan said. “Better decisions will come with experience. I think we’re super close.”
Reagan Eash led the Chargers with 12 kills and Jada Nelson added seven. Darcy Ritchie collected 14 digs, with Emily Thompson adding 10. Alexia Mast dished out 22 assists and Izzy Beers had three service aces.
Fremont was a 2-1 winner in the junior varsity contest.
West Noble travels to Westview tonight and hosts Northridge next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.