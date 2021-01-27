DECATUR – Bellmont recovered from an Angola rally Wednesday night to win 57-46 and spoil the Hornets’ regular season finale.
The Squaws built a seven-point lead in the second quarter. Then Hanna Knoll stepped up to lead Angola’s comeback.
Bellmont was out of sync to start the third quarter and Angola took the lead 32-30 on two made free throws from freshman Kylie Caswell.
But the Squaws regrouped and scored the final eight points of the third quarter to take a 38-33 lead into the final stanza.
That flurry grew into a 12-0 Bellmont run to take a 42-33 lead.
“Offensively, we were so passive and Knoll is so good defensively getting her hands on the ball,” Squaws coach Andy Heim said about the start of the third quarter. “Then we decided to pick a hip and go.
“This is definitely a quality win for us.”
Angola (16-5) got no closer than four points the rest of the way. The Hornets had a couple of inopportune turnovers down the stretch and the Squaws secured the win at the foul line. Bellmont made 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter and 21-of-29 free throws for the game.
The Squaws (14-5) had better scoring balance with seven players scoring. Senior forward Morgan Shifferly led Bellmont with 15 points and seven rebounds. Classmate Lauren Bleke had 11 points, three steals and three assists. Sophomore Sydney Keane had 13 points, three rebounds and two steals off the bench.
Knoll has 27 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Angola. Riley Pepple had nine points and four steals before fouling out. Five players scored and three players fouled out for the Hornets.
Knoll has 1,456 career points and moved into third place on the Steuben County prep basketball scoring list, passing the 1,437 of 2013 Fremont graduate Tyler Jenkins. Knoll is second all-time at AHS regardless of gender, trailing only the 1,602 points of 1997 graduate Charlie Wills. Fremont’s Shae Rhonehouse is second in county scoring with 1,514.
The Hornets junior varsity team ended their season with 35-17 loss. Angola's JV team will not play Hamilton on Friday because the Marine girls basketball team went into COVID-19 quarantine earlier this week.
