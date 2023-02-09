ANGOLA — Angola sophomore Ella Sears would love to be clicking in all areas in about 24 seconds and swim a great race, or maybe two, in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals, which starts today at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.
But like her time in the pool, Sears’ experience will be rather short and she wants to take it all in.
“I’m excited for the experience,” Sears said Wednesday afternoon. “I want to finish in the top 16. But if I don’t, it’s great to be there and have that chance.
“I want to be in the present. I’ve been talking to my parents (Jennifer and Chris) and thinking about it a lot. What matters is the experience and what I’m able to do with it.”
Sears is seeded 16th in the 50-yard freestyle out of 32 state qualifiers. The top 16 swimmers in the trials will qualify for the finals on Saturday. The sprint events are what Sears took a liking to growing up.
Sears started swimming at age 8. An opportunity to do so was through the Lake James Christian Camp.
Sears got away from swimming for a couple of years, then went back to it in sixth grade. She saw herself slowly get better and it became a passion.
“I mainly wanted to focus on the sprint races,” Sears said. “I do not like swimming distance.”
Angola coach Brian Miller said, “Ella’s got a work ethic like no other. She loves to be in the pool. She was constantly swimming over the summer.”
Sears felt prepared going into the Elkhart Sectional last week. She broke her own school record in the 50 freestyle twice at the Elkhart Aquatics Center. It is now at 24.04 seconds, which was good enough for fourth place in the championship final Saturday, but beat the state standard of 24.09 seconds to qualify for state.
“It did not go as I wanted to start, and I had a bad flip. But the racers from Concord and Wawasee pulled me along.
“My taper was very helpful. I was ready to swim Thursday (Feb. 2). I did not have to swim as fast, but I did what I wanted to do.”
Sears will be the third AHS girls swimmer to swim at state, joining Alayna Geiger in the early 2000s and Jessie Barlett, who qualified in the mid-1990s.
Hornets assistant coach Sarah Weilein hopes Sears can enjoy the experience this weekend.
“Slow down and take in the experience,” Weilein said. “Go there and take a step back. It’s OK to be proud of your accomplishments.”
The IHSAA State Finals preliminaries start today at 6 p.m.
