ANGOLA — Trine University’s softball team opened its 2021 season with a doubleheader sweep of Anderson Wednesday at SportONE/Parkview Field, 3-2 in eight innings and 8-1.
It was the Thunder’s first home games since they swept the State University of New York at Geneseo in an NCAA Division III Super Regional on May 17 and 18, 2019.
In game one on Wednesday, the international tiebreaker went into effect in the eighth inning where a runner was placed on second base. The Thunder got out of trouble in the top half of the inning, then trouble mounted for the Ravens (0-4) in the bottom half and Trine eventually capitalized.
After Anderson’s Tyler Johnson moved to third after Chloe Closser grounded out to third for the first out of the inning, Thunder freshman reliever Adrienne Rosey picked up her first two collegiate strikeouts to end the threat and Johnson was stranded on third.
In the bottom of the eighth, senior Brooke Cunningham pinch ran for Giselle Riley at second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch from Raven starter Lexi Rankin. Taylor Murdock then walked, followed by freshman pinch hitter Madey Flick being intentionally walked to load the bases.
Freshman Emersyn Haney singled to right off Rankin to score Cunningham and end the game.
Rosey pitched four and one-third innings of scoreless three-hit relief with no walks to earn her first college victory.
Sophomore Ellie Trine walked twice, tripled and scored two runs for the Thunder. Junior Ashley Swartout had two hits.
In game two, Swartout and sophomore shortstop Amanda Prather each hit two-run homers for Trine, who was ranked in a tie for 22nd with Geneseo in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll that was released on Wednesday. Sophomore Anna Koeppl scattered six hits, struck out five and walked no one in a complete game victory.
Swartout was 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs batted in to lead the Thunder. Trine singled, doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs. Haney and senior catcher Bailey Vande Giessen also had two hits each. Prather scored two runs.
Trine will play other strong teams from the region this coming weekend in Georgetown, Kentucky. On Saturday at Transylvania University, the Thunder will play Illinois Wesleyan at 11 a.m., then face NCAA Division III seventh-ranked DePauw at 1:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Trine will play Anderson at 11 a.m. at Great Crossing Ball Park before traveling across town to play No. 10 Transylvania at 4 p.m.
