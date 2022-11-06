GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – From the start Saturday afternoon, Trine University went after a Calvin team that tied once and has not lost all season in the championship match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Soccer Tournament on the Knights’ home pitch of Zuidema Field.
The first half was fairly even, then Calvin controlled the play of the first half of the second half leading up to the lone goal of the match, and Knights defeated the Thunder 1-0 for the second time this season to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament, which starts next weekend.
Junior Sophie Mueller settled the ball down and blasted a shot from about 25 yards out and hit the top far corner of the net 18 minutes, 59 seconds into the second half for her seventh goal of the season for the Knights.
Calvin (17-0-1) had three corner kicks over about the first 4:10 of the second half, and it kept coming.
Senior Emma Thompson took a long lead pass and got ahead of the Thunder defense. But sophomore Sophomore Sophie Aschemeier came out of her goal box and stopped Thompson’s shot a little over 13 minutes into the second half.
“I think you got to give Calvin credit,” Trine coach Gary Boughton said. “They did not make too many adjustments. It was just the energy they brought. We needed to keep the ball more on the ground with the wind in our face… But we were in our own half a lot and they popped one in.”
The wind was at the Knights’ back in the second half. Calvin coach Emily Ottenhoff said that helped her team.
“We weren’t putting the pressure on them as much as we would have liked early. But it boiled down to us wanting to win this tournament,” Ottenhoff said. “It feels like everybody in the conference was chasing it, but we were going after it, too.”
Trine made a couple pushes in the final three and a half minutes attempting to tie the match. It was called offsides deep in the Knights’ defensive third of the field with a little over three minutes left. Thunder freshman Francesca Fronczak wheeled and fired a shot from around 35 yards away with under a minute and a half left. Calvin sophomore goalkeeper Kalex Dodge made a small leap in catching the ball to make the save.
Dodge made eight saves in earning the shutout. The Knights, ranked 10th in NCAA Division III, have only allowed two goals all season.
Aschemeier made nine saves in goal for the Thunder (11-5-3). Calvin outshot Trine 19-12.
The Thunder generated some offensive opportunities through sophomore Bella Mabry and freshman Ryann Locke.
“We wanted to go wide instead of through the middle. Lucy Iverson is a tremendous center back,” Boughton said. “We wanted Ryann to have the ball at her feet and allow her to create.”
Along with the two losses to Calvin, Trine also lost to Ohio Wesleyan (12-3-4), Centre, Ky. (15-3-1) and NCAA Division I Indiana. Ohio Wesleyan lost at home to Denison (Ohio) 2-0 in the North Coast Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Saturday. Centre defeated top seed Sewanee (Tenn.) in a shootout 4-2 after playing to a scoreless tie in the championship match of the Southern Athletic Association Tournament on Sunday.
The Thunder will find out on Monday at 2 p.m. if they made the NCAA Division III Tournament. The selection show will be on ncaa.org.
Editor's Note: The story will be updated Monday evening after the NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Tournament Selection Show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.