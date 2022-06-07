ANGOLA — Recent Angola High School graduate Alex Burney committed to the track and field and cross country programs at NCAA Division III Defiance (Ohio) College on May 20.
“Defiance is a young, up-and-coming program,” Burney said. “I love the coaching staff. They put in the time and effort wanting me to be there.”
Nathan Christianson has had a lot of building to do since taking over the track and field and cross country programs for both the men and women at Defiance in January 2020. This past 2021-22 academic year, the Yellow Jacket men where ninth in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the spring and did not have enough runners to post a team scored in the conference cross country meet last fall.
Burney has made great strides in his running career at AHS. In his first season running cross country as a sophomore in 2019, he took off toughly from four and a half minutes from the middle-24s to around 20 minutes for 5 kilometers. He is now consistently in the 17s.
Burney is very appreciative of former AHS track and cross country coach Brad Peterson and his old Hornet teammate Izaiah Steury for helping him grow as a runner and as a person.
“Coach Peterson took this program to another level,” Burney said. “Izaiah has been like a brother to me. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without him, and I thank him for that.”
Burney ran a time of 17 minutes, 54 seconds in the sectional and regional cross country meets at West Noble last fall. That was good for 10th place in the sectional and 34th in the regional.
Burney improved in the semi-state at Huntington University, finishing in 17:38.4, but placing 82nd. He made the 2021 KPC Media Group All-Area Boys Cross Country team.
Burney ran the 3,200-meter run and a leg on the 4-by-800 relay for Hornets on the track this spring. He will run the 5,000 and 10,000 for Defiance, and might also give the 3,000 steeplechase a try.
Burney also considered Trine, Olivet (Mich.), Oakland City and Baldwin Wallace (Ohio). He will study sports management at Defiance.
